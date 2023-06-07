“Their loyalty will be rewarded” - PGA Commissioner Jay Monahan promises reward for Rory Mcilroy and Tiger Woods’ loyalty

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan has not forgotten the players who stayed on the PGA Tour despite receiving offers to play in LIV Golf. Monahan assured that "their loyalty will be rewarded", talking about Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and other golfers.

The deal between the PGA Tour and Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) was announced on Tuesday. There has been a recurring concern in all the talk about the deal. Social media is saturated with thousands of versions of the same question: "how will those who remained loyal be treated?"

In this regard, Monahan was clear, saying that loyalty "always has to be rewarded". However, he acknowledged that the "how" of that promise is still being worked on.

These are Jay Monahan's words on the subject, offered to Golf Channel:

"Their loyalty will be rewarded," said Monahan. "I'm going to spend every single waking hour as we move forward here, we finalize this agreement, and we move into the future, that the players that have created the PGA TOUR, have created this pro-competitive, legacy-driven juggernaut, that have articulated and supported the direction that we're going on - ultimately the decision we made, I believe, is going to make it better for all our players, and loyalty, ultimately, as a leader, always needs to be rewarded."

“How that manifests itself is something I’m going to spend a lot of time working on. And I think when we’re having this conversation down the road, that’s something I look forward to being more specific about.”

Following Tuesday's announcement, Jay Monahan and the PGA Tour board met with PGA Tour players. Reportedly, many of the golfers were unhappy with the way events had unfolded. There are even reports of players calling for the commissioner's resignation.

Which golfers was Jay Monahan talking about?

Although very few figures have been confirmed, the truth is that there are rumors that players would have rejected nine-figure amounts of money. Players, such as Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and others, rejected offers to remain playing on the PGA Tour. These are the players referred to by Jay Monahan.

Specifically, there is talk that Tiger Woods would have rejected the astronomical figure of 800 million. McIlroy and Rahm would have 400 million. Hideki Matsuyama rejected 300 million, while Collin Morikawa and Will Zalatoris did not accept the sum of 100 million.

The offers, which the players are said to have received, can be compared with those that have been made public for players who did accept. Players who accepted: Phil Mickelson ($200 million), Dustin Johnson ($125 million), Bryson DeChambeau ($125 million), Brooks Koepka ($100 million), Cameron Smith ($100 million) and Bubba Watson ($50 million).

However, on Wednesday McIlroy said he had not received any offer to play at LIV Golf. Therefore, the veracity of these rumors is not known for sure.

