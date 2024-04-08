Ryo Hisatsune will make his debut at the Masters, getting to play in golf's most prestigious tournament for the first time in his golf career. Making it to this stage signifies that a golfer has come a long way and that they've earned it, as it is not the easiest thing to qualify for during the season.

Via the European Tour, Hisatsune revealed how he felt about making his debut as a 21-year-old:

“It’s hard to express in words, but when I think of the Masters, it’s a tournament I remember watching as a kid, picking up the game, and then later deciding to make a career in golf. It has always been the tournament I wanted to play in the most."

Hisatsune specifically recalled memories of Tiger Woods hitting his iconic chip in, and of Phil Mickelson hitting out of the trees. Hideki Matsuyama's win in 2013 was also impactful for the Japanese golfer.

He continued:

“There’s really no way to describe it. It didn’t even feel like real life. It was like I was in a dream. From driving down Magnolia Lane to getting onto the course it was like I was in a different world. Elation, maybe? I couldn’t hold back my excitement. There really are no words to describe it.”

Hisatsune joins Wyndham Clark, Ludvig Aberg, 2023 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year Eric Cole, Valspar Championship winner Peter Malnati, Nick Dunlap, Stephan Jaeger, Austin Eckroat, Jake Knapp, Akshay Bhatia, Lee Hodges and several other golfers making their Augusta debuts this weekend as well.

Ryo Hisatsune details Augusta National ahead of Masters debut

Augusta National is an iconic course that every golfer wants to play on, but it's not an easy one to participate in. Many golfers have noted its difficulty, and it's something newcomers have to contend with.

Ryo Hisatsune is ready for the challenging course at Augusta

Ryo Hisatsune spoke about his experience with the course. Once he got over the thrill of seeing it for the first time, he admitted that it could provide some very unique challenges for any player:

“The course is very tough. Much more narrow that what I had imagined from seeing it on TV. The target lines feel really constricted and I was thinking to myself, how am I even going to be able to break par, but I also left feeling very excited for the challenge.”

The golfer also said he was surprised by the up-and-down nature of the course. He'd heard of the undulations from others, but they surprised him still. After two days of practicing, he felt exhausted.

He added:

“Some of the guys that have played there told me there really isn’t anything to compare it to and that you need to get onsite and just experience it for yourself. Robert was also kind enough to offer me a few other tips, but I’m keeping those to myself."

He's a pretty long shot to win it based on the current betting odds, but Ryo Hisatsune is more thrilled to be able to participate and knows the challenge ahead of him this season.