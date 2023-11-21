“There’s a factor of geometry” - Bryson DeChambeau gives his take on why downhill putts are easier than uphill ones

Bryson DeChambeau's putting has gotten better over the years and the LIV Golf star has become a steady force around the cup. He's one of the game's best players, and his solid putting is a big reason why. Therefore, if he has advice or insight on an aspect of the game, particularly putting, it's likely good advice.

He recently revealed that he feels like downhill putts are easier to make than uphill. Neither is particularly easy, but gravity plays a big role in the downhill swing according to him. DeChambeau said via NUCLR GOLF on X (formerly known as Twitter):

“There’s a factor of geometry. So, if you have a straight uphill putt and you push it or pull it a little bit, it’s always falling away from the hole. So let’s say if it’s a dead straight putt and you hit it right edge, it’s gonna fall right, it’s falling away from the hole. But if it’s perfectly downhill, and you hit it at the right edge, it’s wanting to fall into the hole because it’s wanting to go down the straight putt. So, you gotta be super precise on an uphill putt. It’s one of the most difficult putts in the world."

DeChambeau revealed that hitting a ball uphill requires perfection, or the ball will roll back away from the cup. If it's being hit downhill, an imperfect stroke will still generally fall towards the hole and not away.

Gravity is the reason for this. If a golfer misses going up and doesn't hit it strong enough, it could roll back closer to them than the hole. If they do the same putting down, gravity will at least get it closer for a very simple second putt.

Bryson DeChambeau's putting has been a key weapon

Bryson DeChambeau was not always a star putter. In fact, there was a time when it was the area of his game he had to work on. It eventually became an absolute advantage that he had over other golfers.

Bryson DeChambeau is a great putter

Before he defected from the PGA Tour, he said via Golf.com:

“It’s my secret weapon, I guess you could say. It was not a strength of mine coming out on Tour. I wasn’t a great putter, and I was still trying to find a way that would be consistent for me to play the game, and I stumbled upon it. I have been a great putter and improved every single year.”

Golfer Justin Thomas, who has remained on the Tour, said at the time that DeChambeau's putting skill is why he won the US Open:

“Because he putts the h**l out of it; not because he hits it really far. Yeah, it helps, but if he putted like every other person who hits as far as him, he would, you know, probably be putting my mail in my mailbox every other day.”

Some golfers like Scottie Scheffler and Lucas Glover have struggled up close in their careers, but it's something Bryson DeChambeau clearly has a mastery of and plenty of knowledge about.