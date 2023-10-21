“There’s like 27 people there” – Fans mock LIV Golf after the drone shot at the Brooks Koepka-Phil Mickelson match reveal limited crowd at Trump Doral

LIV Golf introduced live 'drone tracing' technology during the ongoing LIV Golf Team Championship. This technology was utilized on the first day of the event at Trump National Doral on Friday, October 20.
The Flushing It shared a clip of the quarterfinal match between Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson on X (formerly called X), which featured a drone shot including the 'tracer.' The post read:
"LIV have added the first ever “drone tracer” to the broadcast. They’ve continued to push boundaries on the coverage this year and there’s even talk about an app that’ll show every shot live next season. No matter what you think about LIV, the production team don’t miss 👊"
While the clip was intended to showcase the broadcasters' innovation, it also highlighted spectators' absences at the Saudi-backed circuit's final event. Only a handful of people were visible at Doral in the drone shot, and fans didn't miss the chance to criticize LIV Golf on social media.
Here's a look at some of the reactions:
"There’s like 27 people there 😂"
"Get bigger crowds at the one hole that always backs up during a scramble"
"I've seen bigger crowds at a high school tournament"
"30 people there lol"
"Crowd control appears to be effective. 👍🏻"
"Good Good gets more people at their events 😂"
"Whoa !!! There’s like, 10’s of people there !"
"There is almost 25 people watching"
"Guys its a corporate event just like the US Open, thats why theres not that many people. 😂😂😂"
"I've seen more people watch a high school JV jamboree in bay county"
"I think like 17 people saw this “boundary breaking” broadcast. ✌🏻❤️⛳️⭕️"
"There’s hardly anyone there! What a joke!"
"The drone shot gives me a great view of the lack of interest on the exhibition tour."
"They can do this because there are no people under the drone to injure."
"Shows a great view of the crowds in attendance to be fair…"
"Massive crowds. Liv has made huge effort to avoid any wide angle or high angle pic to avoid this very fan embarrassment. I'm sure they're thankful you've shared it. They don't care if 10k cw watchers see no fans... they're already fooled. They don't want others seeing this."
"There’s like 50 people there for the championship lol"
"Very cool. Looks like at least 30 people got to enjoy that in person too."
"Wow look at that crowd ! I can’t even imagine how many people are watching at home 🤡"
"They’ve missed the crowds by the look of it"
What happened in the quarterfinals of the LIV Golf Team Championship?
Despite Brooks Koepka's victory over Phil Mickelson, his Smash GC was eliminated by HyFlyers GC with a score of 2-1 in the first quarterfinals of the LIV Golf Team Championship on Friday in Miami.
In the second quarterfinal, Sergio Garcia's Fireballs GC defeated Majesticks GC 2-1. Garcia lost his match against Henrik Stenson, but his teammates helped the team secure victory.
Cameron Smith's Ripper GC was also eliminated after being beaten by the Martin Kaymer-led Cleeks. He contributed by winning his match against Kaymer, but his team lost the other two.
In the fourth quarterfinal of the LIV Golf Team Championship, Louis Oosthuizen led Stinger GC to a clean sweep over Kevin Na's Iron Heads in a dominating fashion.