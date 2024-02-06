“There's a lot of money knocking around” – Tommy Fleetwood says ‘more opportunities’ will open up for golfers in coming years

Tommy Fleetwood was one of the names linked to Jon Rahm’s new LIV Golf team. However, the Englishman was quick to play down the rumors. While he may not be linked to LIV anymore, Fleetwood seems positive about the sport’s growth with the Saudi-backed series’ emergence.

Fleetwood was speaking in the recent episode of The Rick Shiels Golf Show when he commented that the game of golf is “growing massively.” The Ryder Cup star went on to add that “there’s a lot of money knocking around” for players.

Dubbing the money good for the game, the 33-year-old claimed that the sport is “going to be a different ball” in the coming years. He further stated that both amateur and professional players will have “more opportunities” in the future.

Talking to Rick Shiels about pro-golf and its future, Tommy Fleetwood said (at 56.47):

“There are a lot of tournaments, there are four majors that are still defined every year. There's a lot of money knocking around and there are amazing players and amazing golfers to play against wherever you are… It (the money) is good if you are making it. it's hard to ever say that money is bad for the game and I'm a professional golfer. So, I can't say money is bad for the game. I'm one of the ones that's actually making it.”

Sharing his thoughts on where pro golf will be five years down the lane, Fleetwood said:

“It's going to be a different ball. Golf as a game is still growing massively. And I can't imagine the opportunities becoming less. I feel there's going to continue to be more and more opportunities, more and more growth in the game. In both sides of the game, amateur and professional."

Tommy Fleetwood shoots down LIV Golf rumors

Back in January, Fleetwood addressed the rumors linking him to LIV Golf. The Englishman, while speaking in a press conference at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, stated that many players around him were getting approached by LIV officials. However, the European Ryder Cup star rubbished reports of him joining the breakaway tour.

Tommy Fleetwood told the press:

"I think it comes at that time of the year where there are always rumors flying around. It’s nothing, really. There’s nothing going on. I’ve been playing here for the last two years and I’m still playing here now. You know, I’m pretty boring news-wise, so that’s just what it is.

"But I think people have been getting approached for a long, long time… Some people will go and some people won’t. And then at some point we’ll either all play together or we won’t.”

It is pertinent to note that Tommy Fleetwood was reportedly a ‘primary target’ for LIV Golf. However, the vacant position in Rahm’s Legion XIII GC was filled by Tyrrell Hatton.