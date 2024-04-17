“There's lots of parts of me that hope he doesn't play” - Brian Harman says he’s not surprised Scottie Scheffler is playing the RBC Heritage

Brian Harman had a forgettable Masters outing last week. The 37-year-old golfer missed the cut and watched Scottie Scheffler wear the Green Jacket for the second time in three years. Harman is currently at the Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, for the RBC Heritage this week. Notably, Scheffler is there too.

Harman is impressed with Scheffler not taking a break after his big Masters win. However, he’s not surprised. Talking about the World No. 1 golfer’s commitment, the 2023 Open Championship winner said the former is ‘one of those guys that commits’ to things completely.

Stating that he’s not ‘surprised’ by Scheffler’s growth, Harman joked he hopes the Masters champion doesn't play this week.

Replying to a query about Scottie Scheffler playing in the RBC Heritage after his Masters win, Brian Harman said during his pre-event press conference on Tuesday (at 5:18):

"There's lots of parts of me that hope he (Scheffler) doesn't play. No, I'm not surprised (he’s playing). He’s one of those guys that when he commits to do a thing, he's going to do it. He's about as impressive as a guy that you're ever going to meet.”

Interestingly, Harman recalled the earlier experiences of playing with a young Scheffler. The 37-year-old stated he used to talk to the youngster about Texas football to “get a reaction out of him.” He noted that Scheffler “didn’t bite” on the tactics which impressed the former.

Harman further stated that Scheffler has been focused since his rookie year. The experienced golfer noted that the now 27-year-old impressed many of his competitors during his early days.

Harman reiterated that he isn’t surprised by Scheffler’s growth and claimed that the latter had “perfect mental strength and demeanor to do what he's doing."

Scottie Scheffler at the RBC Heritage

Just days after winning his second Masters, Scottie Scheffler is set to tee up in the 2024 RBC Heritage. The World No. 1 golfer will join a stacked field for the signature event with $20,000,000. He will be one of 42 out of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders this weekend.

Scheffler will tee off Round 1 of the RBC Heritage on Thursday, April 18, at 10:30 am ET. The ace golfer will join Jordan Spieth on the first tee. The duo will follow the pairing of Keegan Bradley and J.T. Poston teeing up at 10:20 am.

Coming on the back of three wins and a T2 finish in his last four outings, which includes The Players and Masters, Scottie Scheffler is the outright favorite to win the RBC Heritage.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback