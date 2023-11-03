“There’s been many comments exchanged”: Justin Thomas and Sam Burns preview the LSU-Alabama football game with cheeky text messages

Sam Burns recently opened up about what it was like playing golf while in college at Louisiana State University (LSU), a school barely 10 minutes away from his hometown of Shreveport, Louisiana.

David Dusek, Golfweek's equipment expert, spoke with Burns about his time playing golf at LSU. He even asked him about the atmosphere in the locker room during his undergraduate years, and the school's impending football game against rivals Alabama.

Additionally, Burns was asked whether he and Justin Thomas texted each other this week. For context, Thomas played golf at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa. The 27-year-old golfer replied smiling:

“Oh, yeah, there’s been many comments exchanged.”

Dusek also inquired about Sam Burns' experience attending a program like LSU. To which, he responded by stating:

“Yeah, you know, obviously a well-known school for golf and I think you know, going into it you knew you’re gonna have to compete for your spot.”

The University of Alabama VS LSU college football game is set to get underway at Tuscaloosa this Saturday, 4th November.

A look at Sam Burns' golfing journey

As mentioned earlier, Burns played for Louisiana State University where he went on to win four times in 15 collegiate starts. However, he turned professional in 2017 and started his PGA Tour debut at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

Burns' T10 finish at the Web.com Tour qualifying tournament final stage gave him guaranteed starts for the first 12 Web.com Tour (Korn Ferry Tour) events of the 2018 season.

Sam Burns had won one competition at the Savannah Golf Championship on the Korn Ferry Tour in April 2018.

The former LSU golfer started playing in the PGA Tour from the 2018–19 season. However, it was in February 2021 that he triumphed in his first PGA Tour event with the Valspar Championship.

Burns' second win came in the Sanderson Farms Championship in Oct 2021. The following year, he successfully defended his title at the Valspar Championship.

His fourth win was in May 2022 where he successfully clinched the Charles Schwab Challenge trophy. The American professional golfer's fifth win came earlier this year at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.

This year, Sam Burns made his first appearance at the Ryder Cup with Team USA. He finished 1-2-0, including a loss in his Sunday singles match against Rory McIlroy, as the European team triumphed 16.5-11.5 at the Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Rome, Italy.