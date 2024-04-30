"There's so much that goes on with that tournament” – When Scottie Scheffler opened up on how the first Masters win affected him

Earlier this month, Scottie Scheffler won the Masters Tournament for the second time in three years. While this time he already knew what it felt like to be the champion at Augusta National, two years ago it was all new and surreal for the young golfer, who had just won his first-ever major championship.

A couple of years ago, Scheffler beat Rory McIlroy by a three-stroke margin to win his first-ever Green Jacket. A month after his win, he spoke to Golf.com and talked about his emotions on the final day at Augusta National.

"There's so much that goes on with that golf tournament," he had said. "It's the golf tournament you get the Green Jacket, you get to come back to Augusta for life. And there's so much more that's attached to that golf term than just playing it.

"And I want to win it really badly and what better chance than with a three shot lead on Sunday how much better can it get and so for it to be my first one."

He said that all of that weighed on him, and for him, Sunday morning felt quite long until he entered the golf course. He said he felt more relaxed upon arriving at the course, as he found playing golf easier than thinking about the game.

Scottie Scheffler also spoke about the changes after winning the Masters Tournament. He said:

"It may change the way that all would talk about me but for me I didn't change any like thoughts in my head or anything like that. I took a lot of that experience from Phoenix and used it when I was at Bay Hill. And I stayed really tough mentally on that golf course to finish well there."

How many titles has Scottie Scheffler won on the PGA Tour?

Scottie Scheffler has won 10 titles on the PGA Tour so far. His first win came at the WM Phoenix Open in 2022, after defeating Patrick Cantlay in a playoff. That year, he went on to win the Arnold Palmer Invitational, the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, and the Masters, and he also rose to World No. 1 in the OWGR.

Last year, Scheffler successfully defended his title at the WM Phoenix Open, beating Nick Taylor by two strokes. He also won the Players Championship, defeating Tyrrell Hatton by five shots.

This season, Scottie Scheffler has already won the Arnold Palmer Invitational and defended his title at the Players Championship. He then went on to win the Masters and RBC Heritage in consecutive weeks.