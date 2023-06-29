“There’s too much water under the bridge” - LIV Golf’s Graeme McDowell opens up on his Ryder Cup future

The Ryder Cup has been a hot topic in the golf world owing to the recent PGA Tour-PIF alliance. Many have since raised questions regarding LIV golfers’ eligibility for international competition. Amid this, LIV Golf’s Graeme McDowell has come out to state his wish to play for the European team in the tournament.

McDowell believes that he has a future in the Ryder Cup. However, he is not fully confident about the same. The 43-year-old English golfer, who currently sits 38th in the LIV Golf standings, admitted that his form is not good enough to be considered for Luke Donald’s team for this year. Furthermore, he also stated that there was “too much water under the bridge” regarding the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club event’s preparation.

Addressing Donald’s tricky position to select players for September’s tournament, the experienced golfer stated that he won’t have much role in this year’s competition. Opening up on his potential Ryder Cup future, Graeme McDowell said, as quoted by Golf Monthly:

“Do I believe I can play in the future? Yes, I believe I’m good enough to be out there. Would I like to be in Rome to help Luke Donald out? Of course I would love to be there, I love everything there is about the European Ryder Cup team.”

He added:

“There’s too much water under the bridge regarding the prep which Luke and his backroom staff have done and we wish them well. I fully expect that we won’t have anything to do with it, unfortunately.”

Ryder Cup @rydercup 100 DAYS TO GO



Who's excited for the 2023 Ryder Cup? 100 DAYS TO GOWho's excited for the 2023 Ryder Cup? 🚨 100 DAYS TO GO 🚨 Who's excited for the 2023 Ryder Cup? https://t.co/3lCsMhJnQl

It is pertinent to note that McDowell’s comments come just days after the merger that saw the PGA Tour and DP World Tour join forces with the Saudi Public Investment Fund that finances LIV Golf. The deal is currently being looked at as a breathing space for LIV players with international cup aspirations.

Graeme McDowell thinks LIV golfers can make the Ryder Cup team

As of now, Graeme McDowell, who will play for LIV Golf in this week’s tournament at Valderrama, remains out of the Ryder Cup team. Despite his bad form, the 2010 US Open champion has high hopes for his fellow LIV players.

He added:

“I’m not playing well enough to be considered for the 12 places… Do I think there are any players on LIV good enough to play on the European Ryder Cup team? Yes, I do think there are a couple of guys and we’ll have to see how it all shakes out.”

It is also noteworthy that McDowell still has the interest of the team at heart. The golfer is in favor of the European team to win the prestigious competition, despite his snub. Skipper Donald is yet to select his six Captain’s Picks for the tournament and it’ll be interesting to see who makes the final cut.

Poll : 0 votes