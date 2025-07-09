“There’s some potential” – Jordan Spieth gives verdict on LeBron James’ swing after viral video stirs buzz

Jordan Spieth has given his verdict on LeBron James' golf swing. The star golfer recently commented that the NBA legend's swing was solid for beginners and there was potential to get some more power.

Spieth is a 13-time winner on the PGA Tour and is currently on a break. Recently, he appeared on the Up & Adams Show, where host Kay Adams asked Spieth about his reaction to LeBron James' swing.

"I saw the video," he said. "I don’t know if he’s really a golfer. He’s been golfing lately. Honestly, it’s (the swing) pretty solid. You know, a lot of times, other athletes go to golf and they start swinging super long, their arms go everywhere. But his swing is compact, so there’s some potential to obviously get a lot more power into it.

But he’s off to a good start. I mean, anytime you get these stud athletes that want to get into the game/ I don’t know if he wants to get into the game, or if he just lost a bet or happened to be playing. I don’t know why he was out there playing, because I don’t think he golfs very often.

Jordan Spieth further stated that it would be good for golfers if James were to pick up the sport post-basketball. The three-time major champion also shared a few tips on how he could generate more power.

"He can use his wrists more," he continued ."It’s just kind of an arm swing right now. He could get a lot more power if he let that club float a little, used his wrists as he goes back."

"Right now, the club only gets what looks like a half-swing. So, if he gets a little more of a turn and throws his wrists into it a bit, he could gain 30 yards in 30 minutes—which is kind of cool, I think. Whoever’s going to coach him on that, if he cares, is going to be pretty excited about it, I think," he added.

What's next for Jordan Spieth?

Jordan Spieth will next compete at the Open Championship 2025, which will take place from Thursday, July 17 to Sunday, July 20 at Royal Portrush Golf Club in County Antrim, Northern Ireland.

The Open Championship 2025 is Jordan Spieth's first event since withdrawing from the Travelers Championship. He has played 16 events this season and missed two cuts. He has recorded eight top-25s, including four top-10 finishes so far.

Speaking of the Open Championship, the 31-year-old golfer has had an impressive record. He hasn’t missed a cut in eleven starts so far and has eight top-25s. He has finished five times inside the top 10, including a win in 2017 and a runner-up finish in 2021.

