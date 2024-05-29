“There's more things to life than going to a tournament every week” - Lexi Thompson details retirement decision, rules out injuries and results

Lexi Thompson made the shocking decision to retire on May 28. She will finish out the season, but when it is done, so will she be. It was a surprise coming from one of the most prominent golfers in the world since she is only 29, but she has come to that decision regardless.

Thompson confirmed her decision via social media and held her retirement press conference on Tuesday.

Thompson was asked what factors went into this difficult decision. She said:

"It's my 14th year and I'm not going to sit here and say it hasn't crossed my mind in past years and the past few years. But I feel like I'm at a point in my life where it is time to just step away from a full-time schedule. There's more things to life than going to a tournament every week and doing the same training every day, there's just more to it.

And I'm looking forward to experiencing that and I feel like I'm very content with where my life is and where this decision will lead me to. So I'm just looking forward to what life has in store other than golf." [03:11]

She said she's looking forward to what life has in store that isn't golf. Thompson has been golfing in or around the pro level since she was 12 years old. Injuries are a part of the sport, and the golfer has had a hand ailment.

She was also asked if that played a role. She replied:

"Of course, I haven't been playing the golf that I expect myself to but my hands been unbelievably better. So I've actually been able to go out there and swing without pain which is always nice. So that's been a great feeling to have. But I wouldn't say that has any factor of course, the results haven't been what I've wanted. But it's just where I'm at in my life."

Thompson has been playing on the LPGA Tour since 2012.

Lexi Thompson cites mental health as partly responsible for retirement

Lexi Thompson isn't hurt and she's not stepping away due to any skill issue. She is, however, going to start focusing more on her mental health.

Lexi Thompson revealed why she's retiring

She admitted that all golfers have such struggles (via Fox News):

"Unfortunately, in golf, you lose more than you win, so it’s an ongoing battle to continue to put yourself out there in front of the cameras and continuing to work hard and maybe not seeing the results you want and getting criticized for it. So, it’s hard."

Lexi Thompson admitted to struggling specifically with this, stating that it's likely a universal experience and that she's just been hiding it well.