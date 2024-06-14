“There’s no worse feeling as a golfer” - Paige Spiranac gets candid in latest video as wayward shot makes her lose her golf ball

Paige Spiranac reflected on golfers' difficulties during matches as she lost the tee ball while playing. The social media sensation recently posted a video showcasing her golfing skills on her YouTube channel. However, as she tried to hit her first shot, the ball got lost in the grass.

Paige Spiranac took the shot downhill, aiming for a hole at the top. It was a wayward shot, but the ball traveled in the right direction. She climbed up the slope in search of the ball, keeping her golf clubs ready to take more shots and get the ball into the hole.

However, when she reached the top, she could not find the ball and shared with her fans the frustration players feel when they lose their golf balls while playing. She said:

"I will say there's no worse feeling as a golfer than hitting a good shot and not knowing where your ball went. And there's like a part of you that wants to check to see if you made it or not, and then you didn't, and now you're like. Okay, great now, I'm just off the green somewhere I don't know where I am at." (2:46)

After searching for a while, she finally found her tee ball on the other side of the slope. It was difficult for her to take the shot, but she still tried to get the ball into the hole but failed. After missing the shot, she returned to the starting point and started practicing again.

"Heartbreak city right there"- Paige Spiranac as she struggles on the golf course

After her failed attempt to get the ball into the hole, Paige Spiranac returned to tee. This time, she shot three balls simultaneously so she wouldn't have to return to the starting point to take shots. Instead, she could continue playing with three balls from different positions.

Paige continued taking more shots as all three of her tee balls settled somewhere near the hole. She started with the farthest one from the hole, but unfortunately, it wasn't her day, and the ball just rested on the lip of the hole.

"We could have been done. We could have been done," she said. (5:27)

"I said I wanted to be aggressive and then I left it short," she added.

Continuing her game, Paige took her second shot, but the ball went far from the hole.

"Not a bad putt, I thought I actually made that one. That was the speed I needed on the first one, and as you can tell, to make matters worse, it is so windy right now," Spiranac explained. (6:00)

It was certainly a bad day for her, as even the third ball lipped out of the hole.

"Heartbreak city right there," said a disappointed Paige after her shot. (6:30)

However, the former golfer didn't give up and returned to the starting point to hit three more balls. Luckily, this time, she was finally able to sink the ball into the hole.