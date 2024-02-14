“There did seem like more fighting this year” - Max Homa and Wyndham Clark reflect on a chaotic week at the 2024 WM Phoenix Open

Max Homa said he was hardly surprised by the chaotic atmosphere at the WM Phoenix Open last week. Wyndham Clark also felt that things got a little out of control on Saturday. However, both insisted that their overall experience was fine.

Both Clark and Homa are currently at the Riviera Country Club for the Genesis Invitational 2024. They recently spoke to PGA Tour's Sirius XM, where they reflected on their experience at the WM Phoenix Open.

"I thought it was fine, it was crazy," Homa said as per Golf Monthly. "Maybe it just depends if you go in assuming it's going to be insane then I guess it's hard to be overly surprised."

"There did seem like more fighting this year, which was quite funny. But I don't really mind [the atmosphere]. I get that for some people it's probably overwhelming. Granted, I played two-and-a-half days so I didn't have to endure it all four. But, I dunno, it's just one week of chaos," he continued.

Clark said he enjoyed his experience at the TPC Scottsdale, also saying that some of his friends and family were dissatisfied by some external factors.

"It's always one of my favorite events, I love the week," Clark continued. "But with that said, a combination of the weather and the number of people who were let in on Saturday, I think it got a little out of control. For me, it was fine."

"But just like my friends and family that were out there, they were all complaining about it. I had some people saying to me 'this might be my last [Phoenix Open]' or whatever, just because it got a little too much. I don't know if that's because of the weather and only being able to walk in certain areas because of all the mud, but I think it was maybe a little too chaotic on Saturday."

Wyndham Clark and Max Homa are grouped alongside Rory McIlroy for the first two rounds of the Genesis Invitational. The trio will take off at 2:54 pm ET on Thursday at the Riviera Country Club.

How did Max Homa and Wyndham Clark perform at the WM Phoenix Open?

Max Homa and Wyndham Clark didn't have a great week at the WM Phoenix Open. Homa failed to make a cut after shooting 73 and 69 in the first two rounds.

Clark had won the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am ahead of the WM Phoenix Open and was at T9 after 54 holes. However, he carded 75 in the last round and ended up finishing joint 41st at 6-under, 15 strokes back.

Nick Taylor emerged as the winner at the TPC Scottsdale after beating Charley Hoffman in the second playoff hole. Taylor won $1.58 million for his fourth win on the PGA Tour.