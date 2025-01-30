"There are super slow players out there" - Michael S Kim gets candid about slow play on PGA Tour

Michael S. Kim shared his opinion on the PGA Tour using the shot clock in their games to avoid slow play in his recent social media post. Reportedly, the PGA Tour has been testing the allowance of distance-measuring devices to speed up the game.

Following that, Michael S. Kim took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to share his opinion about slow play on the PGA Tour. He agreed that there are players on the Tour who play slow, writing:

"there are super slow players out there. They aren’t ready when it’s their turn, start talking to their caddies once it’s their turn, they take a few more practice swings, a few more looks at the hole. It sucks to play with them regularly. But it’s less players than you might think. It takes a select few slow players to slow down the entire wave."

Michael S. Kim further suggested the use of a shot clock to avoid slow play. He wrote:

"Yes it would. I think the threat of the clock itself will really make certain guys faster.

However, Kim also explained the disadvantages of the shot clock, adding:

"Tour has shied away from that because it would require a bunch more volunteers plus training which could be an issue and the inevitable arguments between the shot clock guy and players would be a massive headache for everyone involved. What do you do if you’re on the 12th tee at Augusta and you feel the wind change completely? Or a bug lands on your ball? Do you have to hit it anyway and watch it go in the water?"

Notably, shot clocks are used to avoid slow play in Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's TGL series. Earlier this week, the series had witnessed the first shot clock violation rule.

During the game between Jupiter Golf Links Club and Boston Common Golf Club on January 27, Tiger Woods took a long time with his game on the tenth hole and was given a penalty for slow play. He lost the hole, and a point was earned by Rory McIlroy's Boston Common Golf Club.

A look into Michael S. Kim's game on the PGA Tour in 2025

Michael S. Kim kick-started his 2025 PGA Tour campaign but struggled with his performance. He started the outing at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he played two rounds of 73 and 65 and missed the cut.

After that, he played at The American Express, but this game improved his performance. He started with a solid round of 67 before hitting 73 in the second round. Kim played the last two rounds of 66 and 70 and settled in T43 place. He also competed in the Farmers Insurance Open and played two rounds of 77, and 77 but missed the cut.

