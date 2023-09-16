“There is no way he retires” – PGA Tour pro Michael Kim lauds New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers for his ‘GOAT’ like mentality

PGA Tour pro Michael Kim praised NFL star Aaron Rodgers's mentality. Rodgers recently joined The Pat McAfee show on which he spoke about his mentality whenever he plays his game.

Speaking about his game, Rodgers said (via ESPN):

"Give me your doubts...and then watch what I do."

ESPN shared a post on Rodgers on its X account which was reshared by Kim on his social media account saying:

"There is no way he retires. Athletes near goat status like him have a different mindset than most."

Fans jumped into the comments sections to write:

"He was near goat status before he got mixed up with shrooms and dark rooms. Call it a day A-Rodge."

"These are just Words at this moment. He has a long way in Rehab and with his age, I don't think I'll see a player playing without concerns. Aaron is on heavy meds at the moment and talking? To myself, his real playing days are over with cause to injuries. Go Bears," wrote another fan.

"I think his mindset, goat status or not, is different," wrote another fan.

New York Jets quarterback recently underwent surgery for his torn Achilles and fans are hoping for his return in the next season.

Michael Kim's career

Michael Kim is a professional American golfer. He was born on July 14, 1993, in Seoul South Korea to Sun and Yun Kim. Although he was born in Korea, he was raised in San Diego, California and holds the citizenship of America.

Michael Kim attended the University of California in Berkeley and was named the Pac-12 Men's Golfer of the Month in 2013 for his incredible performance during his college days.

Later that year Kim won the national player of the year award and became the first Cal men's golfer to ever win the award. He was also the recipient of the Jack Nicklaus Award in 2013 by the Golf Coaches Association of America and then went on to win the Haskins Award.

During his amateur career, Kim also qualified for the US Open and finished in 17th position in 2013. He started his professional journey in December 2013 with Web.com Tour.

Michael Kim had a smooth start to his professional career. He finished T-2 at the Price Charity Championship and then finished in 13th place on the money list in 2015, earning a PGA Tour card.

He won his first PGA Tour event in 2018 after winning at the John Deere Classic and earned an invitation for the 2018 Open Championship.

He finished 214th in the FedEx Cup standings in 2021 and lost his Tour card. However, he earned his card for the 2022-23 season after having some great performances on the Korn Ferry Tour.