"There will be quite a few that are not happy": Jon Rahm talks about facing PGA Tour stars for the first time since leaving for LIV at Masters 2024

For the first time since LIV Golf's inception, the reigning Masters champion, Jon Rahm in this case, will be a member of the rebel tour. Rahm won last year before defecting and will host the champions dinner and defend his crown as a member of Greg Norman's tour.

Rahm knows this better than anyone. It may have crossed his mind when he made the switch, and he's aware that some golfers won't be pleased to see him again. He said via Irish News:

“I’m assuming there will be quite a few that are not happy, but from my side, nothing changes. I still respect everybody on both sides and respect the game of golf above all."

Rahm continued, noting that he believes there's a way for both LIV and the PGA Tour to co-exist. He admitted that he's not sure what it looks like, but he is of the party that wants to see the best golfers in the world facing off.

He said:

“Whatever that looks like, if there is some type of peace achieved, I think it can actually push the game forward.”

Jon Rahm has been in solid form, though he's yet to win on LIV Golf. He said he has been playing well, and despite the potential awkwardness, he's looking forward to facing off with the "rest of the best golfers in the world and teeing it up in the Masters with them."

Jon Rahm eager to defend Masters crown

Jon Rahm might have an awkward experience at the Masters, but he is more than ready to get on the course and play with and against everyone once more.

Can Jon Rahm defend his title?

Via Irish Times, the golfer said:

“I feel like my game is in really good position. I have not played my best yet, but I can see it every tournament getting a little bit better and getting to a point where I like where I’m at coming up to the Masters."

He would like to have a "great week" and have a fun Sunday back-nine showdown with the sport's best, because "it’s what golf and spectators deserve."

However, he wouldn't be upset if he cruises through the Masters for a clean victory. He'd love to get "an eight or nine-shot lead" heading into the final holes. For the record, he beat Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson, now his LIV tourmates, by four strokes last year.

Rahm finished by saying it would be "quite incredible" if that massive lead didn't happen and he could attempt a birdie on 18 to earn a nail-biting victory. Whatever the scenario, Rahm is ready to defend his title and he's excited about what Augusta National might hold for him this year.

Should Jon Rahm successfully defend his title, he would join elite company. In the entire history of the Masters, only three have ever won at Augusta two years in a row: Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus and Nick Faldo. He is the current betting favorite to do just that, but the field is stacked with exceptional golfers who will give him a run for his money and likely prevent that eight or nine-stroke lead he imagined.