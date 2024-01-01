“These partnerships will allow us to unify” - Jay Monahan updates players on PIF deal in a New Years Eve memo

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan shared a memo on New Year's Eve, updating the Tour players about the negotiation deal with the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund. The final meeting of the DP World Tour, PGA Tour, and PIF was scheduled for December 31. However, the deadline was extended to 2024.

Monahan sent the memo to the tour players highlighting the merger and how the deal has progressed. In addition to PIF, the PGA Tour has been in advance talks with other investing funds, including the Strategic Sports Group (SSG). Their deal has 'made meaningful progress' so far and Monahan noted in the memo that the partnership will benefit the game.

He said (via Nuclr Golf):

"These partnerships will allow us to unify, innovate and invest in the game for the benefit of the players, fans and sponsors. "

Expand Tweet

Monahan also spoke about the extended expiration date of the PGA Tour and PIF framework agreement. He mentioned that the date was extended based on the progress they have made so far.

According to The Telegraph, the framework agreement could be finalized by the end of March 2024.

“There’s no chance a deal can be announced by the end of this week. But, maybe by the end of March," said a source to The Telegraph.

"Let’s all be patient"- Phil Mickelson urges fans to calm down amidst the extended PGA-PIF merger deadline

The PGA Tour and PIF's extended merger date caused a stir online. After the announcement of the merger in June 2023, supporters have grown weary of hearing about its postponed date.

Recently, Joe Pompliano tweeted about the framework agreement, saying that fans were not enthused about "any PGA or LIV event" as they were tired.

LIV golfer Phil Mickelson expressed his thoughts on the matter in the post's comments section. He implored the crowd to have patience, writing:

"Joe, I understand what you are saying. However, when it is all said and done, the average fan will see all the best players compete against each other way more often than before AND throughout the world. Sponsors will know what it is they are buying and everyone will end up ahead. Let’s all be patient."

Expand Tweet

The PGA Tour and PIF announced the merger in June 2023 and have since been working to finalize it. However, the dates were only extended one after the other in the last few months.

Amidst the merger, the PGA Tour and LIV Golf will continue with their regular-season events. The PGA Tour will start with the first tournament of the year at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, which is scheduled to take place from January 4 to 7 in Hawaii, while LIV Golf will kick off its new season in February 2024.