“These two legends wouldn’t waste their careers” - Fans react to Tommy Fleetwood and Nicolai Hojgaard rejecting Jon Rahm’s reported LIV invite 

Tommy Fleetwood and Nicolai Hojgaard have reportedly turned down an invitation from Jon Rahm to join his team at LIV Golf. This came to the surface this Friday, January 19, by the British media The Telegraph.

The news immediately went around the golf world and fans did not waste time to react. According to The Telegraph, the offers for Fleetwood and Hojgaard included sums of 10s of millions.

Fan reactions were mixed. While some congratulated Tommy Fleetwood and Nicolai Hojgaar for not going to LIV Golf, others did not see it so well, considering the money on the table.

Let's take a look at some of the reactions on X (formerly Twitter):

"My BOYS! These two legends wouldn’t waste away their careers. Up the Europeans."

According to The Telegraph report, with Tommy Fleetwood and Nicolai Hojgaard's refusal, LIV Golf's main target is once again Tyrrell Hatton, who has been included in numerous rumors since Jon Rahm moved to the Saudi-backed league.

No new signing has materialized part of LIV Golf for Jon Rahm's team. Tony Finau, Hatton and Adri Arnaus have not followed through on the rumored career moves that were anticipated for them.

The same happened with Ludvig Aberg and Viktor Hovland, who were also said to follow Jon Rahm to the breakaway circuit and both ratified their commitment with the PGA Tour.

The latest rumors indicate that young amateur Caleb Surratt (University of Tennessee) has reportedly signed with LIV Golf (per Flushing It), but it has not been officially announced.

Tommy Fleetwood and Nicolai Hojgaard are currently playing at Hero Dubai Desert Classic

While the aforementioned rumors are circulating, Tommy Fleetwood and Nicolai Hojgaard are playing in the 2024 Hero Dubai Desert Classic. Fleetwood is coming off a win the previous week at the Dubai Invitational, while Hojgaard closed 2023 in style by winning the Tour Championship.

At Emirates Golf Club in Dubai, Fleetwood and Hojgaard had two excellent first rounds. The Dane finished T4, with a score of -7 and the Englishman is T15, with a score of -5.

Hojgaard scored in the 60s during Thursday and Friday (68-69) with a total of one eagle, eight birdies and three bogeys. As a curious detail, after 18 holes he is tied with his brother Rasmus.

Fleetwood, on the other hand, has one eagle, seven birdies and four bogeys. His best round was the first (69, bogey-free), while on Friday he scored 70.