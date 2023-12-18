“They almost see the players as labor” - Viktor Hovland criticizes PGA Tour’s management post denying LIV Golf rumours

Viktor Hovland has a lot to say on the current state of golf. After declining to leave the PGA Tour, the Norwegian golfer spoke at length about the current state of affairs. It's a unique and relatively unprecedented time period for the sport as a whole, and Hovland understands that.

The management of both LIV and the PGA Tour have come under fire recently, and many fans and even golfers are unhappy with the state of affairs. Hovland has made plain his disapproval of some things.

Hovland criticized the leadership via Sports Illustrated:

“But the management has not done a good job. They almost see the players as labor, and not as part of the members. After all, we are the PGA Tour. Without the players, there is nothing. When you get to see what happens behind closed doors, how the management actually makes decisions, which are not in the players' best interest, but best for themselves and what they think is best ... they are businessmen who say that, 'No, it should look like this and that.' There is a great deal of arrogance behind it all."

Hovland declined the opportunity to leave the Tour, though. He is remaining with PGA despite some frustrations he has with the management and what has transpired recently.

He's certainly not alone in that, but Hovland is one golfer who's sticking with the tour despite all of the issues he's openly discussing with the media now.

Viktor Hovland won't criticize stars for leaving to LIV Golf

Jon Rahm is the latest and perhaps the most high profile exit from the PGA Tour. He is not the first and will not be the last, though. For many, the money and opportunity are too good to pass up.

Viktor Hovland knows that. Despite his refusal to take part, he understands the choice others are making. Via Sports Illustrated, he said:

"It would be a bit silly to criticize the players for leaving. After all, you only hear one angle in the media, and there are quite a few different parts happening at the same time here. I totally understand why he left. That’s a lot, a lot of money. And at least when the management of the PGA Tour has done such a bad job."

The Ryder Cup star has made plain his stance in spite of his refusal to defect. He wanted to clarify that he's not complaining, though:

"I'm very grateful for everything. But the management has not done a good job. They almost see the players as labor, and not as part of the members. After all, we are the PGA Tour. Without the players, there is nothing."

This is the stance many PGA Tour players have, that without them, the tour has nothing. Nevertheless, Jay Monahan and the rest of the management team have seen a lot of criticism during this transition period for the sport and the tour itself.