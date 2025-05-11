"They should ban Rory McIlroy" - Fans criticize the 2025 Masters winner amid reports of Australian Open return

Rory McIlroy is currently the top golfer as he won the 2025 Masters at the Augusta National and has completed his career grand slam. According to golf reporter Evin Priest, the Northern Irish golfer is in talks to compete in the Australian Open. But fans aren't impressed with this decision and are criticising the 2025 Masters winner.

The NUCLR shared a tweet and revealed this information, and wrote,

"🚨🇦🇺⛳️ #REPORT — Rory McIlroy’s camp is rumored to be in early discussions for the reigning Masters Champ to tee it up at The Australian Open at Royal Melbourne later this year. If it comes to fruition it would be Rory’s first time playing it in 11 years. (Via @EvinPriest)"

Fans reacted to this tweet and criticized Rory McIlroy for discussing competing in the Australian Open.

"They should ban him from pga tour George Bryan style."

Fans said early discussions mean Rory McIlroy's team is asking for an appearance fee.

"Early discussions? Just say Rory’s team is asking how much of an appearance fee lil puppet is getting. There’s no other discussions."

"Early discussions means we want millions in appearance money. I like Rory but wasn’t he one of the good guys who said LIV guys are just chasing the guaranteed cash?", a fan commented.

"And some golf fans still don’t believe there are any pros earning appearance $$ 🤣," fan believed.

Another fan wrote he is trying to create something similar to what LIV Golf has done in Adelaide.

"Cuz LIV has such huge success of course there gunna go back and try to compete," a fan wrote.

A fan trolled Rory and said he must be discussing security following Rory's action towards fans.

"Must be discussing security following Rory and their actions if the fans yell out if he hits a bad drive or hits a bad shot. Hope the fans protect their cell phones," a user commented.

Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy is currently competing in the 2025 Truist Championship and is currently placed T6 with a score of -8 going into the final round.

When will Rory McIlroy tee off in the final round of the 2025 Truist Championship?

Rory McIlroy at the 2025 Truist Championship - Third Round - Source: Imagn

Rory McIlroy is paired with Tony Finau for the final round of the 2025 Truist Championship and is all set to tee off at 1:20 PM EDT. Here's the tee time for all golfers competing in the final round of the 2025 Truist Championship. (In EDT).

10:15 AM – Aaron Rai / Ben Griffin

10:25 AM – Cam Davis / Adam Scott

10:40 AM – Brian Campbell / Patrick Rodgers

10:50 AM – Thomas Detry / Ryan Gerard

11:00 AM – Rasmus Højgaard / Alex Noren

11:10 AM – Gary Woodland / Davis Thompson

11:20 AM – Jordan Spieth / J.J. Spaun

11:30 AM – Byeong Hun An / Matt Fitzpatrick

11:40 AM – Xander Schauffele / Collin Morikawa

11:55 AM – Si Woo Kim / Daniel Berger

12:05 PM – Max Homa / Akshay Bhatia

12:15 PM – Sam Stevens / Stephan Jaeger

12:25 PM – Keegan Bradley / J.T. Poston

12:35 PM – Cameron Young / Eric Cole

12:45 PM – Patrick Cantlay / Corey Conners

12:55 PM – Harris English / Rickie Fowler

1:10 PM – Jacob Bridgeman / Tommy Fleetwood

1:20 PM – Tony Finau / Rory McIlroy

1:30 PM – Sam Burns / Sungjae Im

1:40 PM – Hideki Matsuyama / Nick Taylor

1:50 PM – Justin Thomas / Keith Mitchell

2:00 PM – Sepp Straka / Shane Lowry

