"They called Shane Lowry's wife a w**" - Xander Schauffele's father reveals why he won't be attending the Ryder Cup

Xander Schauffele's father, Stefan, was the one who introduced the game to his 9-year-old son, and since then, he has been Xander's only swing coach to this point. Stefan Schauffele was recently interviewed by The Sunday Times, where he revealed his decision to skip the upcoming 2025 Ryder Cup tournament.

Stefan Schauffele discussed a variety of topics, including whether or not he misses the PGA. The American golfers' swing instructor claimed that he never misses the PGA event and revealed that he will not attend this year's Ryder Cup. He mentioned the Irish golfer Shane Lowry's past experience as his reason to skip the Ryder Cup. He said:

"Do I miss the PGA Tour? No. I'm not going to the Ryder Cup either. I'm afraid of what's going to happen in New York. I was there at Whistling Straits when they called Shane Lowry's wife a w**** in front of him…”

Xander Schauffele continued to explain how shocked he was, saying:

"I couldn't believe my ears. Then I saw what happened in Rome. That was utterly disgusting, claiming this money bullshit, and Rory behaved disgustingly in my opinion…It's only going to get worse. It's ruined my appetite for the Ryder Cup. It becomes unwatchable.”

Interestingly, Xander Schauffele is currently ranked second in the Ryder Cup standings. He is next to Scottie Scheffler, who is now the only player mathematically qualifying for the 2025 Ryder Cup. Schauffele is also on the verge of qualifying, and it would be fascinating to see if Stefan attends the Ryder Cup 2025 if his son qualifies.

Xander Schauffele discusses his continued issues with form

Genesis Scottish Open 2025 - Day Three - Source: Getty

Xander Schauffele is the defending champion at the ongoing Genesis Scottish Open 2025. Before the event began, Schauffle discussed the difficulties he is experiencing since returning to the game from an injury.

The golfer sustained a rib injury that kept him out of the game for a few weeks early in the 2025 season. Since returning, he has struggled to perform effectively, finishing in the top ten only once.

The golfer explained how he has hit so many bad shots this season, he stated (via BBC):

"The way I was moving the club last year was still new, and the bad place I got the club to this year was new. I've hit a lot of bad shots from a certain place, but it was home for me. I've been playing from that, call it short and laid off, and shut."

Xander Schauffele also talked about his title defense during the upcoming 2025 Open Championship, highlighting what's his plan. He stated:

"What would make me really happy is that I can just play freely. I think the obstacles of trying to play really good golf and then playing bad golf and then just fiddling all day long is really what drives me nuts."

The upcoming major tournament is all set to begin on July 17 at Dunluce Course, a highly acclaimed and challenging links course in Northern Ireland.

