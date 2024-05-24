“They didn’t mess it up” – Brian Harman rates the Colonial Country Club renovation after strong start to the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge

Brian Harman praised the recently renovated Colonial Country Club as this week's PGA Tour event, the Charles Schwab Challenge, got underway at the venue on Thursday, May 23. The venue underwent a $20 million renovation, and this is the first time since the renovation started last year that the players teed off on the golf course.

Harman was impressive during the opening round of the PGA Tour event. Following the round, he talked to the media, where he rated the renovated golf course. He praised the renovation, stating, "they did a pretty good job."

About the amazing golf course, Harman said (via Golf Week):

“The fear when you redo an iconic place like this is that they mess it up, and I feel pretty confident saying that they didn’t mess it up. Now the course needs time to mature, the grass really isn’t quite where it needs to be yet, it just, it takes a long time for those roots to get their structure and for everything to settle down. I’m going to hold off judgment for another couple years probably on how I think about it, but I don’t think they messed it up. I think they did a pretty good job."

It is important to note that Colonial Country Club's renovation started soon after last year's event. Renowned architects Jim Wagner and Gil Hanse transformed the venue, making significant changes to the eighth and 13th holes.

The venue opened for the players with the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2024, but it will only be available for the members after a month.

How did Brian Harman play at the renovated Colonial Country Club?

Brian Harman had an impressive outing during the first round of the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge on May 23. The American golfer shot a round of 66, settling just one stroke behind the tournament leader, Charley Hoffman.

Harman started the game with a birdie on the tenth hole and added two more birdies on the 12th and 13th holes, followed by a phenomenal birdie on the 17th hole. He played a bogey-free round to score 4-under 66.

The 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge will have its second round on Friday, May 24. Golfers will tee off at 8:00 a.m. ET, with Michael Kim, Ben Griffin, and Callum Tarren starting the game on the first tee hole, while Ben Martin, Mark Hubbard, and Doug Ghim will tee off on the tenth hole.

Brian Harman will start his game on the first tee hole of the Colonial Country Club in a group with Justin Rose and Si Woo Kim. The group will tee off at 1:34 p.m. ET. As a regular PGA Tour event, Charles Schwab Challenge has a cutline after 36 holes, after which only the players making the cut qualify for the final two rounds over the weekend.