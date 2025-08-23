"They are disrespecting you!" - Fans react to Brooks Koepka calling out Bryson DeChambeau at LIV Team Championship semifinal

Fans on social media have reacted to Brooks Koepka's reaction to Bryson DeChambeau's not playing against him at the LIV Golf Team Championship. The Saudi league's season-ending team championship is heading to its wrap-up and will have its semifinals on Saturday, August 23.Koepka's Smash GC and DeChambeau's Crushers GC will face off in the semifinals. However, after Koepka announced himself in the number one slot, the 2024 U.S. Open winner opted for the second slot for the semifinal.Fans were expecting them to play against each other, but it will not happen now. Speaking of DeChambeau's decision, Koepka said in the press conference on Friday:&quot;I don't know what the thinking was behind that. I'd probably say the people would want to see that. I don't know what he was afraid of. It's just kind of… I don't know. He beats to his own drum. He is a strange cat.&quot;LIV Golf shared a video of Koepka's remarks on its X account.Fans jumped to the comment section to react to it:&quot;@BKoepka they are disrespecting you!&quot; a fan said. Adam Cowie @acow13LINK@livgolf_league @BKoepka they are disrespecting you!&quot;Brooks is my guy but hes playing terrible rn he could lose to lahiri,&quot; one more fan said. &quot;Lahiri may beat Brooks and Gooch is currently Smash’s best player. He went best against best,&quot; a fan said. Here are more fan reactions:&quot;He afraid plain and simple,&quot; one more fan added.&quot;If the crushers sweep it wont really matter. TBH I think Bryson thinks Gooch is playing better right now,&quot; a fan wrote.&quot;I’m am the biggest brooks fan.. but why would Bryson be afraid? Brooks hasn’t performed well this whole year,&quot; another fan said.Brooks Koepka will face Anirban Lahiri, while DeChambeau will go against Smash GC's Talor Gooch in the semifinals.A look into Brooks Koepka's performance in 2025This season on LIV Golf, Brooks Koepka had a decent season but did not win any tournaments. He started the campaign with a T33 finish at the Riyadh event and then recorded a T7 at the Adelaide event. Some of his notable finishes included a second-place finish in Singapore and a T18 in the Miami event.Koepka had a tough time in his last few outings. He settled for 50th place in the Indianapolis event last week.Here are the results of the tournaments Brooks Koepka played in LIV Golf in 2025:LIV Golf Riyadh: T33 (74, 67, 70)LIV Golf Adelaide: T7 (69, 71, 70)LIV Golf Hong Kong: T35 (72, 65, 68)LIV Golf Singapore: 2 (67, 69, 65)LIV Golf Miami: T18 (73, 74, 73)LIV Golf Mexico City: T30 (69, 71, 74)LIV Golf Korea: T17 (71, 70, 70)LIV Golf Virginia: T33 (71, 70, 69)LIV Golf Dallas: Withdrawn (38)LIV Golf Andalucía: T32 (76, 70, 71)LIV Golf United Kingdom: T47 (72, 71, 73)LIV Golf Chicago: T29 (68, 76, 69)LIV Golf Indianapolis: 50 (76, 70, 68)