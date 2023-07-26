“They don’t care for an underdog" - Brian Harman opens up about the 'brutal' taunts he received from fans at The Open 2023

Brian Harman ended his six-year winless drought on Sunday, July 23, after winning the prestigious Open Championship. The Georgia native clinched the trophy by a margin of six strokes over Sepp Straka, Jason Day, Tom Kim, and Jon Rahm.

The Major tournament was held at the historic Royal Liverpool Golf Course in Hoylake. Harman dominated the field throughout the tournament but was hackled by fans in the UK as they were expecting a local player to win the Claret Jug.

Recently, Brian Harman opened up about the taunts he received from the people at The Open on Dan Patrick Show.

“They don’t care for an underdog over there I suppose… It was brutal man.. I’ve always appreciated the fans there cause they’re very knowledgeable, they know when to clap, they know the game… guys like me I can go to Tour events in the U.S. & a lot of people have no idea who I am & that’s totally fine, but over there they cover golf a little bit differently & so I’ve always appreciated their knowledge of the game but boy, did they not want me to win that golf tournament,” he said.

At the 2023 Open Championship, Brian Harman delivered one of his most spectacular performances to date. He finished with a score of 13-under par 271 after four rounds of 67-65-69-70.

On Thursday, July 20, Harman joined the star-studded lineup of golfers. He began with two consecutive birdies on the fifth and sixth holes before adding another on the ninth. He finished with a 67 after making two birdies on the back nine.

Harman finished with a total of 271 after a second round of four birdies and an eagle, a third round of 69, and a final round of 70.

"It helped snap me back into"- Brian Harman on receiving boos from fans

Brian Harman received constant hate from the fans throughout The Open Championship in all four rounds. The crowd wanted him to lose. However, this only gave the American golfer more confidence to compete with more power.

Harman spoke about receiving hate from fans in his interview with the media after winning the major on Sunday.

He was quoted as saying by the Scotsman:

"Yeah, I heard them. You had Fleetwood and Rory making a run. It's fine. Everybody has got their team they're rooting for. But, if they wanted me to not play well, they should have been really nice to me.

"After I made the second bogey yesterday, a guy said, ‘Harman, you don't have the stones for this’. That helped a lot. It helped snap me back into I'm good enough to do this. I'm going to do this. I'm going to go through my process, and the next shot is going to be good," he added.

Having turned professional in 2009, Brian Harman has won five events including three on the PGA Tour and one on the European Tour. He reached No. 20 in Official World Golf Rankings.