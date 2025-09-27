“They made it difficult for us” - Rory McIlroy gets candid about ‘rowdy’ US fans at Ryder Cup opening day

Rory McIlroy got candid about the rowdy US fans on the Ryder Cup's opening day. The Ryder Cup started on Friday at Bethpage Black, Farmingdale, USA and the European side took the lead after the first day of the event.

On the first day, McIlroy made a few birdies throughout the round, but his birdie on the 11th hole got things dramatic. As the Northern Irishman was walking off the green, the crowd started heckling him. However, McIlroy reacted to it by flipping off the fans.

Following the conclusion of the Friday foursome and fourball, McIlroy joined the press conference at the venue and shared his thoughts about the US fans. In the post-match interview, he explained how the fans were rowdy and lively, and hence made it difficult for them to concentrate and play. His words were ( via ASAP Sports):

“ What we sort of expected. It was rowdy and lively. They made it difficult for us. You know, but I felt like Shane and I, we handled that really well and dug in. Made some good swings and good putts when we needed to…it was great. Absolute honour to partner with this man again and get out there. You know, we got a half a point. Obviously right now, disappointed I didn't hole out for a full point. But it's been a great day for Europe. We have come out of the gates really strong like we wanted to. Yeah, we should be really proud of ourselves.”

McIlroy continued to share his emotions as Europe's talisman. He said:

“It’s a great day for Europe. We would have absolutely taken this last night if you had told us we would be 5 1/2 - 2 1/2 up. Obviously in the moment right now, I'm disappointed I didn't hole that for a full point but the guys have done so well today, and right now, it's just about recovering and resting up and getting ready for tomorrow.”

The 2025 Ryder Cup will have one foursome and a fourball on Saturday, followed by singles on Sunday.

How many matches were won by Rory McIlroy on the first day of the Ryder Cup?

Rory McIlroy won one match in the Friday foursomes after scoring 5 & 4. In that match, McIlroy was paired with Tommy Fleetwood, going against Collin Morikawa and Harris English.

In the Friday Fourballs, McIlroy was paired with Shane Lowry, going against Sam Burns and Patrick Cantlay. Both sides tied after the match, and in the match, the Europeans made four birdies, while the US side also made four birdies.

The European Ryder Cup team scored 5.5, while the American side scored 2.5 after the first day. The European side won three matches and the American side won one match in the Friday foursomes. The European side won two matches and the American side won one match in the Friday Fourballs.

