“They made the right decision” - Bryson DeChambeau on LIV golfers being allowed at The Masters

Bryson DeChambeau was one of the first LIV Golf professionals to react to the latest decision by Augusta National.

Tuesday's announcement by The Masters allowing the LIV Golf professionals brought a lot of reactions not only from the fans but also the players themselves.

DeChambeau said that Fred Ridley and Co. made the right decision and that the upcoming Masters will be one of the "most exciting".

"As long as you meet the criteria established by the tournament committee, you should be eligible to play. I believe they made the right decision. This Masters will be one of the most exciting Masters in many years,” the 29-year-old said, expressing his happiness to the Golf Channel’s Todd Lewis.

“Regrettably, recent actions have divided men’s professional golf by diminishing the virtues of the game and the meaningful legacies of those who built it... Although we are disappointed in these developments, our focus is to honor the tradition of bringing together a preeminent field of golfers this coming April,” said Ridely in his statement.

Bryson DeChambeau switched to LIV Golf in June for approximately $125 million.

A big relief for LIV Golf professionals

The latest announcement by Augusta National officials comes as a relief to LIV players like Dustin Johnson

Ever since LIV Golf caused a divide among professional golfers, there has been a lot of tussle between LIV players and the PGA Tour.

The LIV golfers have been banned from the PGA Tour and stripped of OWGR and there was a cloud over their appearance at the upcoming Majors. However, the latest news has come as a big sigh of relief for the players.

Apart from DeChambeau, big names like Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, and Cameron Smith will get a chance to showcase themselves in the Major event.

Bryson DeChambeau's career highlights

Bryson DeChambeau during his successful US Open run

Bryson DeChambeau, who turned professional in 2016, has won 10 professional titles, including one Major at the US Open.

DeChambeau's first PGA Tour victory came in July 2017 when he won the John Deere Classic, defeating Patrick Rodgers by a margin of a single stroke.

2018 was DeChamebeau's best year considering he won four titles that year. In June 2018, DeChambeau won the Memorial Tournament in a sudden-death playoff against Kyle Stanley and An Byeong-hu. In August, he won The Northern Trust for his first playoff victory. He emerged victorious at the Dell Technologies Championship the following week.

De Chambeau finished third in the FedEx Cup rankings that year, bagging $2,000,000. His final victory that year came at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, where he won $1,260,000.

In 2019, DeChambeau won the Omega Dubai Desert Classic, his first European Tour title. In 2020, DeChambeau won the Rocket Mortgage Classic. His only major win came in 2020 when he clinched the 120th U.S. Open title.

DeChambeau had one title in 2021, the Arnold Palmer Invitational. In 2022, DeChambeau had his left wrist surgery. Earlier this year, he denied various reports of him joining the Saudi-backed LIV Golf, but it was clear in June that he had chosen to switch sides.

