"They must have been chatting to Phil Mickelson" - Fans react to Korn Ferry Tour members getting suspended for betting

Two of the Korn Ferry Tour members have been suspended by the PGA Tour for betting. Vince India and Jack Staino have been suspended for six and three months, respectively.

Although they had not planned to bet on their matches, they were caught betting on Tour events and being suspended for violating the integrity program.

The NUCLR Golf recently shared the news on its X (formerly Twitter account) with the caption saying:

"JUST IN: The PGA TOUR has announced that two Korn Ferry TOUR members have been suspended for placing bets on TOUR events, violating the Integrity program. Vince India has been suspended 6 months and Jake Staiano will serve 3 months. Neither bet on their own tournaments"

Fans jumped into the comments section to take a jibe at the golfers, saying they must be in touch with Phil Mickelson, whose gambling habits have been in the headlines recently. One user wrote:

"They must have been chatting to Phil."

Expand Tweet

Here are some more fans' reactions:

Fans react to Korn Ferry Tour members getting suspended for betting (Image via X/@NUCLRGOLF)

The PGA Tour did not provide many details about the suspension. India has been suspended from competing in the PGA Tour-sanctioned event. His suspension began on September 18, 2023, and will continue till March 17, 2024. One the other hand, Staiano's suspension will begin on September 11, 2023, and will end on December 10, 2023.

"It's like a hurricane" - Phil Mickelson on his gambling habits

Phil Mickelson's gambling addiction cost him millions of dollars. He suffered a tremendous loss.

The six-time major champion opened up about his gambling addiction in a Twitter post earlier this year. In his September tweet, Mickelson said he won't be betting this year. He mentioned that his addiction had a worse effect on his mental health.

"I won't be betting this year because I crossed the line of moderation and into addiction which isn't any fun at all," wrote Mickelson. "The money wasn't ever the issue since our financial security has never been threatened, but I was so distracted I wasn't able to be present with the ones I love and caused a lot of harm. This lack of presence has been so hurtful. 'You're here but you're not with us,' is something I've been told often throughout my addiction."

"It affected those I care about in ways I wasn't aware or could fully understand. It's like a hurricane is going on outside and I'm isolated in a shelter oblivious to what was happening. When I came out there was so much damage to clean up that I just wanted to go back inside and not deal with it," he added.

Reportedly, Phil Mickelson has paid off all his gambling debts and is currently enjoying his time playing on the LIV Golf. He has signed over $100 million deal with the Saudi circuit and has earned around $2 million in prize money from the series in 2023.