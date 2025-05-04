"They’re desperate"; "The golf war is weird" - Fans slam LIV Golf promoting Dallas event during CJ Cup Byron Nelson

Fans on social media have slammed the LIV Golf Dallas owner for flying an advertisement plane over the CJ Cup Byron Nelson event on Saturday, May 3. During the third round of the PGA Tour event, a plane carrying the ad pamphlet for the upcoming LIV Golf event was spotted at the TPC Craig Ranch.

Ad

The LIV Golf Dallas is scheduled to take place in June, and prior to that, they have started with the promotional events. Nuclr Golf shared the news on its X (formerly Twitter) account with the caption:

"The owner of Maridoe Golf Club flew a message over the skies for those at TPC Craig Ranch at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, promoting LIV Golf Dallas in June."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans jumped into the comment section to slam the Saudi league. Some called them "desperate," while others pointed out that golf war is "weird."

"They’re desperate," a fan said.

"The golf war is weird," one more fan added.

"Virtually no one cares about LIV and they never will," a fan said.

Some fans even took a jibe at LIV Golf, saying,

Ad

"Liv got more views on that plane then they will on the actual event," one more fan said.

"Paid for by LIV," another fan wrote.

"Classless!" one more fan said.

Meanwhile, the PGA Tour's CJ Cup Byron Nelson is scheduled to have its finale on Sunday, May 4.

Who is leading the CJ Cup Byron Nelson after day 3?

Scottie Scheffler played the third round of 66 at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson to take the eight-stroke lead in the game heading into the finale. He started the campaign with a round of 61 and then played the next two rounds of 63 and 66 to settle with a total of 23-under.

Ad

Erik Van Rooyen played the third round of 65 and jumped five spots on the leaderboard to settle in a three-way tie for second place with Adam Schenk and Ricky Castillo at 15-under. Kurt Kitayama tied for fifth with Jhonattan Vegas at 14-under at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson.

Here is the leaderboard of the CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2025 after the Saturday round:

1 Scottie Scheffler: -23

T2 Erik van Rooyen: -15

T2 Adam Schenk: -15

T2 Ricky Castillo: -15

T5 Kurt Kitayama: -14

T5 Jhonattan Vegas: -14

T7 Antoine Rozner: -13

T7 Nico Echavarria: -13

T7 Eric Cole: -13

T7 Rasmus Højgaard: -13

T7 Sam Stevens: -13

12 Andrew Putnam: -12

T13 Danny Walker: -11

T13 Patrick Rodgers: -11

T13 Will Gordon: -11

T13 Kevin Roy: -11

T13 Vince Whaley: -11

T13 Sungjae Im: -11

T13 Takumi Kanaya: -11

T13 Cameron Champ: -11

T13 Sam Burns: -11

T13 Mark Hubbard: -11

T23 Si Woo Kim: -10

T23 Jordan Spieth: -10

T23 Trey Mullinax: -10

T23 Nate Lashley: -10

T23 Patton Kizzire: -10

T23 Ben Martin: -10

T23 Max McGreevy: -10

T23 Chandler Phillips: -10

T23 Pierceson Coody: -10

T23 Michael Thorbjornsen: -10

T33 Taylor Dickson: -9

T33 Thorbjørn Olesen: -9

T33 Rico Hoey: -9

T33 Sami Valimaki: -9

T37 Kevin Yu: -8

T37 Ross Steelman: -8

T37 Chris Gotterup: -8

T37 Webb Simpson: -8

T37 Matt McCarty: -8

T37 Joseph Bramlett: -8

T37 Niklas Norgaard: -8

T37 Davis Riley: -8

T37 Harry Hall: -8

T46 Thomas Rosenmueller: -7

T46 Doug Ghim: -7

T46 Beau Hossler: -7

T46 Ben Kohles: -7

T46 Victor Perez: -7

T46 Karl Vilips: -7

T52 Alex Smalley: -6

T52 Brandon Matthews: -6

T52 Rikuya Hoshino: -6

T52 David Skinns: -6

T52 Jake Knapp: -6

T52 Stephan Jaeger: -6

T52 Ryan Fox: -6

T52 Matt Kuchar: -6

T52 Matteo Manassero: -6

T61 Rafael Campos: -5

T61 Cam Davis: -5

T61 Henrik Norlander: -5

T61 Nicolai Højgaard: -5

65 Alejandro Tosti: -4

T66 Isaiah Salinda: -3

T66 Mac Meissner: -3

68 Byeong Hun An: -2

T69 Camilo Villegas: -1

T69 John Pak: -1

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). With a Master’s degree in Chemistry, she somehow swapped test tubes for touchdowns and tee shots—and hasn’t looked back since.



She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.



Based in Bhopal, Ankita proudly supports the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, and is a fan of Nelly Korda. When she’s not writing, she’s probably at a live music show, watching a movie, out on a long drive, or in the kitchen cooking up something that tastes better than it looks. Know More