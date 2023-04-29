“They’re not free this time?” – Fans react to Valderrama club CEO’s ‘LIV Golf tickets sales are going like a shot’ comments

As per Real Club Valderrama's CEO Javier Reviriego, ticket sales are shooting up for the LIV Golf Valderrama, which is scheduled to take place from June 30 to July 2 at Real Club Valderrama.

Here's how fans reacted to this statement by Real Club Valderrama CEO:

"They’re not free this time?"

"They will try and Rival the Australia event which will make for another epic LIV show."

"They will try and Rival the Australia event which will make for another epic LIV show."

"More like a rocket….🚀🚀🚀🚀"

"LIV golf is soaring like a rocket. Valderrama will be huge, it has picked up momentum from Adelaide."

"LIV golf is soaring like a rocket. Valderrama will be huge, it has picked up momentum from Adelaide."

"They said that at Jonestown about the kool-aid..."

"Breaking: dude making money from golf event says golf event is great."

"Yeah. According to Donald Trump, he won the election."

"We should have a party hole there too!"

"LIV will score well in other markets. Not so sure in U.S. I would go to one to see how it is. But I also tried to eat cow balls once."

"LIV will score well in other markets. Not so sure in U.S. I would go to one to see how it is. But I also tried to eat cow balls once."

"Must be hard to do their social media with a straight face."

"Saudi blood money"

"They will go faster if Sergio wins in Singapore."

"They will go faster if Sergio wins in Singapore."

"'going like a shot' is that encouraging?? I've done my shot and it's been less than well received, fair to say.😬"

"'going like a shot' is that encouraging?? I've done my shot and it's been less than well received, fair to say.😬"

"That’s complete BS"

The Saudi-backed league's recent event in Adelaide was well-received by fans as the tournament saw an attendance of 77,076 people over three days. This came as a positive for a breakaway league that was otherwise facing not much interest from golf fans.

LIV Golf Adelaide has also received more than 55 million views on YouTube across the league's channels.

What's next on LIV Golf?

Tlor Gooch won the fourth event on LIV Golf's schedule: LIV Golf Adelaide

LIV Golf professionals are currently at Sentosa Golf Club, Singapore for the fifth event in the Saudi-backed league's schedule, which will conclude on Sunday, April 30.

After the Singapore event, there will be a 12-day break after which the Saudi-backed circuit will head to Cedar Ridge Country Club, Oklahoma, USA for the LIV Golf Tulsa, which will take place from May 12 to May 14.

Here's the LIV Golf's schedule for future events:

May 12-14: LIV Golf Tulsa ( Cedar Ridge Country Club, Oklahoma, USA)

Cedar Ridge Country Club, Oklahoma, USA) May 26-28: LIV Golf DC ( Trump National Washington D.C., USA)

Trump National Washington D.C., USA) June 30-July 2: LIV Golf Valderrama ( Real Club Valderrama, Andalucía, Spain)

Real Club Valderrama, Andalucía, Spain) July 7-9: LIV Golf London ( Centurion Club, Hertfordshire, United Kingdom)

Centurion Club, Hertfordshire, United Kingdom) August 4-6: LIV Golf Greenbrier ( The Old White at The Greenbrier, West Virginia, USA)

The Old White at The Greenbrier, West Virginia, USA) August 11-13: LIV Golf Bedminster ( Trump National Bedminster, New Jersey, USA)

Trump National Bedminster, New Jersey, USA) September 22-24: LIV Golf Chicago ( Rich Harvest Farms, Illinois, USA)

Rich Harvest Farms, Illinois, USA) October 20-22: LIV Golf Miami (Trump National Doral, Florida, USA)

The season-ending Team Championship in Jeddah will take place from November 3- 5 at the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia.

