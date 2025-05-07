“They're not gonna be around forever”: Emotional Rory McIlroy gets real about tearful moment with mother after Masters win

Rory McIlroy said that he couldn't control his emotions in front of his mother after the Masters win. The Northern Irishman said that he was happy to complete his career Grand Slam with both his parents being still around.

Rory McIlroy is in Philadelphia this week for the Truist Championship, which tees off on Thursday, May 8, at the Philadelphia Cricket Club. This is his first individual start since the Masters 2025, where he beat Justin Rose in a playoff to complete the Grand Slam.

During the pre-event presser of the Truist Championship, McIlroy got a bit emotional while speaking about his parents' reaction on the historic Masters win.

"You know, I never get that emotional with my dad. It was great to see him," he said. "But then, you know, when I saw my mom... yeah, we were both a mess for a few minutes. Like, as an only child, I have a bond. I'm lucky, and I know a lot of people feel this, that they have a close bond with their parents.

"But I think as time goes on, and I'm getting a little older, I realize they're not going to be around forever. It means even more that they were still around to see me complete the slam and fulfill those dreams," he added.

When will Rory McIlroy tee off at the Truist Championship 2025, Round 1?

Rory McIlroy is paired with Justin Thomas and Tommy Fleetwood for the first round of the Truist Championship 2025. The trio will begin the round from the first tee at 12:26 pm ET.

McIlroy has had a tremendous season so far and has already notched three big wins. He also completed his Grand Slam and ended an eleven-year-long major championship drought last month.

The Truist Championship 2025 has been divided into 24 groups that will play from split tees. The first round at Philadelphia Cricket Club will begin at 11:09 am ET with Ben Griffin, Lucas Glover, and Sam Stevens teeing off from the first hole. Joe Highsmith, Harris English, and Rasmus Højgaard will be the first pair to begin from the tenth tee.

Brian Campbell, Patrick Rodgers, and Ryan Gerard are in the final group from the first hole and will tee off at 1:10 pm ET, while Garrick Higgo, Daniel Berger, and Jacob Bridgeman will kick off from the tenth tee.

