“They're like you? like why you?” - Paige Spiranac spills on 2024 WM Phoenix Open experience amid fan frenzy

The 2024 WM Phoenix Open was a rollercoaster ride to say the least and Paige Spiranac found herself in the middle of it. The crowd at the Phoenix Open is known to be quite passionate, but things got out of hand this year.

Fans began collapsing, getting trampled and a woman even fell down the viewing stands. The chaos at the tournament forced organisers to shut the doors for fans and stop alcohol sales in order to calm the situation.

Paige Spiranac was also at the event, and spoke about the strenuous conditions that the celebrities as well as the security personnel were facing. She said recently in a podcast of 'Paige Spiranac & Hater Heaven - Fore Play Episode 637':

"It's like our main demographic all in one place. So it's really cool but it's hard when we'll tell people like, 'hey like I need security', or 'I need help'. They're like 'you? like why you?'. So then I start walking and all of a sudden you're hounded. Then they're [the security] like 'oh my God we need to get her out of here, like now'." (25:36 - 26:10)

The tournament faced several other challenges, including poor weather and delayed rounds.

Paige Spiranac praises crowd at WM Phoenix Open, calls the tournament her 'favorite event of the year'

Despite the challenges the tournament faced this weekend, it remains Paige Spiranac's favorite tournament of the year.

"But again everyone's so nice and so cool. It's one of my favorite events all year long. Everyone needs to go at least once in their lifetime, bucket list for sure," she said on the same podcast.

Several golfers and fans raised their voices against the situation, citing that the crowd was 'embarrassing'. Many said the tournament was 'out of control'. The likes of Billy Horschel and Zach Johnson spoke about the impact the crowd had on the tournament. Horschel said via Golf Week:

“When you’re impacting the golf tournament, that’s where it gets a little bit too much. And when you’re saying personal things. The last couple of years, the guys I’ve played with, I’ve heard some personal stuff yelled at them. And I think that’s just not right.”

Charley Hoffman eventually won the WM Phoenix Open, after beating Nick Taylor in the final playoff.