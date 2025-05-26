"They sacrificed a lot for me" – Tearful Ben Griffin pays tribute to parents after Charles Schwab triumph

Ben Griffin candidly reflected on the role of his parents in his success on the PGA Tour. The American golfer won the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge, his second win of the season.

In the post-round press conference, Ben Griffin talked about his parents and how the 2008 recession has affected their lives. With tears in his eyes, he said (via ASAP Sports):

"My parents, they always considered themselves middle to upper class, but I knew there for a little bit when we lost our house, when we lost everything.

"I know they sacrificed a lot for me, and I credit a lot of my success down the stretch today to my short game. It kept me in it, and that's what I did as a kid. That's what helped my short game be so good down the stretch today," he added.

Ben Griffin was in the lead at the tournament after 54 holes. He then started the final round on the first hole with an eagle and then quickly sank a birdie on the next hole.

But then he struggled in the mid-game and carded two unfortunate back-to-back bogeys on the sixth and seventh, and then two more on the back nine for a round of 1-over 71, but still managed to seize the title.

Matti Schmid settled in second place, followed by Bud Cauley in third and Tommy Fleetwood and Scottie Scheffler tied for eighth.

A quick recap of Ben Griffin's performance in 2025 on the PGA Tour

Ben Griffin at 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge - Final Round - Source: Imagn

This season on the PGA Tour, Ben Griffin has played in a total of 18 tournaments. He recorded two victories. Before the Charles Schwab Challenge, he won the Zurich Classic of New Orleans with Andrew Novak.

Here are the results of the tournaments Ben Griffin competed in on the PGA Tour in 2025:

Sony Open in Hawaii: T45 (65, 70, 70, 68)

The American Express: T7 (66, 69, 66, 68)

Farmers Insurance Open: CUT (72, 77)

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: T69 (69, 70, 73, 76)

WM Phoenix Open: T36 (71, 68, 68, 70)

The Genesis Invitational: T44 (74, 73, 74, 70)

Mexico Open at VidantaWorld: T4 (67, 65, 67, 67)

Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches: T4 (68, 65, 66, 69

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard: T45 (75, 72, 72, 74)

THE PLAYERS Championship: CUT (71, 74)

Valspar Championship: CUT (75, 70)

Texas Children's Houston Open: T18 (70, 67, 68, 65)

Valero Texas Open: T40 (70, 70, 76, 74)

Zurich Classic of New Orleans: 1 (62, 66, 61, 71)

THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson: CUT (69, 69)

Truist Championship: T46 (66, 70, 72, 70)

PGA Championship: T8 (70, 69, 72, 69)

Charles Schwab Challenge: 1 (66, 63, 68, 71)

