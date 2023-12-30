“They don't own you” - Lee Trevino reminds golfers they are ‘self-employed’ while talking about PGA Tour and LIV Golf

Lee Trevino believes it’s “pretty hard” for him to to have an opinion on LIV Golf. The veteran golfer stated that he doesn’t know what he would’ve done if put in today’s golfers’ place. Unlike several PGA Tour backers, Trevino refrained from attacking golfers defecting to LIV. He further stated that golfers are “self-employed” and are free to move between organizations.

Trevino was speaking on the latest Episode of the GOLF's Subpar podcast when he opened up on the recent discussion of LIV Golf vs PGA Tour. The 84-year-old hinted that he has a neutral stand on the matter.

Furthermore, he reminded golfers that the circuit bodies ‘don’t own them’ despite popular belief. He said that the players are not wrong to think about ‘what’s in the bank’ while making decisions like defection today.

Replying to a query on the LIV Golf – PGA Tour debate, Lee Trevino said:

"It's pretty hard to have an opinion that when I really don't know what I would do. You (players) have to understand that you're self-employed. There's an organization here that actually is running these golf tournaments. They don't own you. They think they own you but they don't own you. You just happen to be having a membership at a club and you have to qualify to go over there and play in that club.”

The six-time major winner also noted that the players deserved to earn from all the events they appeared in. It is pertinent to note that LIV golfers get paid hefty sums for participation while the PGA Tour only pays golfers who make the cut. Trevino stated that he wasn’t a fan of the American circuit’s system.

He said:

“I remember talking to (Jay) Monahan… If you miss the cut, you don't make a quarter. That's not good.

“You (players) got a family, you got rent and you got expenses. Now if they (Tour) paid all your expenses and you missed the cut then that's okay… Now the players are getting a fee. If they get a card, I don't know if it's a loan, I don't know how it works I don't care. It doesn't make any difference. But at least if they miss the cut, they got some money to buy groceries. And I like that.”

Lee Trevino says LIV Golf’s 'got a lot of money'

Furthermore, Trevino opened up about LIV Golf’s financial side. The veteran ace golfer said that the breakaway tour, backed by Saudi’s PIF, has “got a lot of money.” He added that LIV can fight the PGA Tour in court for an indefinite amount of time.

He said:

“I like that a lot as far as LIV and what they've done. They got a lot of money; they have a ton of money. I don't know how much money we've spent on lawyer fees but they can absolutely keep us in court until we don't have a golf club, we don't have a golf ball."

Trevino’s comments come after Jon Rahm’s controversial move to LIV Golf.