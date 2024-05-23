“Things are moving positively” - Jordan Spieth remains optimistic about the PGA Tour-LIV Golf merger despite officials’ resignation

Jordan Spieth is optimistic about the PGA Tour's ongoing discussions with the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia (PIF). As doubts regarding the deal’s future loom in the air, the 30-year-old has now come out to state that the possible merger of PGA Tour and LIV Golf could make golf “the best it has ever been.”

Spieth provided an update on the ongoing deal while speaking ahead of the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge in his hometown, Texas. The PGA Tour star dismissed reports claiming the deal to be in a negative state. He said that the “narrative that things are in a bad place and are moving slowly” was “untrue.” He further stated that “things are moving positively.”

The player director’s comments came in light of Jimmy Dunne’s resignation from the PGA Tour's policy board. Dunne, one of the architects of the Tour and PIF's framework agreement, resigned earlier this month, citing a lack of “meaningful progress toward the transaction” in the deal.

Jordan Spieth said ahead of the Charles Schwab Challenge (at 10:18):

"I think, and I said it last week, I think the narrative that things are in a bad place and are moving slowly and, you know, some of the things that are asked to me or said are untrue… I know that it's false, actually. Things are actually moving positively from both sides.

"I think ultimately, we'll end up in a place where professional golf is maybe the best that it's ever been. I think both sides believe that. I think although there's always frustrations, I think in deal making… I'm very optimistic I think is what I would say out of all of it.”

Furthermore, Jordan Spieth noted that he was “not a part of the deal making.” The golfer, who is a player director on the PGA Tour Policy Board, said that “there’s open dialog” between the parties involved in the deal.

He reiterated that the negative comments made on the deal’s progress are “false.”

Jimmy Dunne's resignation letter negates Jordan Spieth's claims

Rory McIlroy resigned as a player director from the policy board in November. Jordan Spieth was appointed in his place. Notably, the circuit suffered another major blow earlier this month as Jimmy Dunne stepped down from his role.

Notably, the PIF deal architect cited a lack of clarity on the deal’s future as a reason for his resignation. He pointed out that the players involved in the matter have outnumbered the independent directors and have thus made his vote “utterly superfluous.”

Dunne wrote in his letter to the board, first obtained by Sports Illustrated:

“As you are aware, I have not been asked to take part in negotiations with the PIF since June 2023. Since the players now outnumber the independent directors on the board, and no meaningful progress has been made towards a transaction with the PIF, I feel like my vote and my role is utterly superfluous.”

The PGA Tour board currently has six player directors including Tiger Woods, Patrick Cantlay and Jordan Spieth. The circuit also announced the formation of a separate subcommittee to negotiate with LIV Golf.

Following Dunne’s resignation, the board suffered another setback as Mark Flaherty, one of the independent directors, stepped down from his role.