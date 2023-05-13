“Think he’ll be fined for that outburst?” – Fans react as Bernhard Langer throws putter during PGA Tour Champions Regions Tradition

Bernhard Langer did something totally uncharacteristic of him at the PGA Tour Champions Regions Tradition when he missed an easy tap in putt.

This happened on Thursday at the Greystone Golf and Country Club when the 65-year-old veteran golfer was trying to tap in a putt for a birdie from a foot distance. Unfortunately, the ball didn't go in, rather missed the hole by a few inches and stopped at a foot further.

Langer didn't react at that time and went on to make a par putt, but once he completed the hole, he threw the putter in the air like a javelin, venting his frustration. Despite this, he carded a bogey-free 3-under 69.

The video of the two-time Masters throwing his tee was shared on Twitter and fans had few things to say about this incident.

Rob Williamson @YettyGolf This is a rare reaction from Langer.

Here's a look at some of the reactions:

"Do you think he’ll be fined for that outburst?"

Libwineguy @libwineguy @YettyGolf Do you think he'll be fined for that outburst?

"He used to love catching up with @YettyGolf & @pargolf00 for a quiet beer and a chat"

"We forget that professional golfers are ALL human beings. We all make mistakes, have emotions, and get pissed off. #GolfIsHard #LifeCanBeHardToo"

"Really disappointed in form of his ball throw. Didn’t expect him to have a noodle of an arm."

Trey Lannae @TLannae @YettyGolf Really disappointed in form of his ball throw. Didn't expect him to have a noodle of an arm.

"Rare indeed but fully understandable..At 64 years my golf is fine but some of the putts I have been missing is just unreal."

Sean Mc Laughlin @thebattler2000 @YettyGolf Rare indeed but fully understandable..At 64 years my golf is fine but some of the putts I have been missing is just unreal.

"Folks, this is disgusting Someone remind him that’s his putter and not a javelin Understand he’s getting old but no excuses"

BackDoor Top 5 @Mid_Am_DC



Someone remind him that’s his putter and not a javelin



@YettyGolf Folks, this is disgusting Someone remind him that's his putter and not a javelin Understand he's getting old but no excuses

"He should anchor that putter a bit more. He would be way more stable and prob be able to win for a change."

paul wammer @pwammer @YettyGolf He should anchor that putter a bit more. He would be way more stable and prob be able to win for a change.

"Notice he doesn’t anchor as much, maybe he’s been told."

"Hmm maybe anchoring doesn’t work after all….i mean not anchoring obviously 😬🤭"

Louise @LouiseS17989685 @YettyGolf Hmm maybe anchoring doesn't work after all….i mean not anchoring obviously 😬🤭

"With all his accomplishments and at his age I love that he still cares!"

Bogey @bogey5099 @YettyGolf With all his accomplishments and at his age I love that he still cares!

"I can't remember ever seeing him react this way. I think he was running a 'little hot'"

Larry Watson @HattersGolf @YettyGolf I can't remember ever seeing him react this way. I think he was running a " little hot"

"It’s mesmerizing that this gets more coverage than the LPGA tour on the golf channel 🤦🏻‍♂️"

Eastlos1 @eastlos04 @YettyGolf It's mesmerizing that this gets more coverage than the lpga tour on the golf channel 🤦🏻‍♂️

"He just didn’t anchor enough"

"Left forearm anchored to chest but sadly no one called it!"

SJWillow @MakeBirdiePutt @YettyGolf Left forearm anchored to chest but sadly no one called it!

"Putting gets harder the less he anchors."

"Rare or immature?!🧐"

"Might be gunna turn into a grumpy old man"

Daniel Crawford @_ginger_ninja17 @YettyGolf Might be gunna turn into a grumpy old man

Ernie Els leads while Bernhard Langer struggles at the Regions Traditions, day 2

Ernie Els finished the second round of Regions Tradition at a 6-under 66 with the help of birdies on the last two holes. He was one stroke ahead of Paul Broadhurst after the conclusion of day 2 Founders Course at Greystone.

Regions Tradition is the first PGA TOUR Champions major of the season. Els' only bogey came on the 16th hole and he aggregated at 10-under, 134 at the event, setting his eyes on the fourth PGA TOUR Champions title of his career.

Reigning champion Steve Stricker was at 8-under after he shot his second straight 68 on Friday. He is tied with first-round co-leader Timothy O'Neal who carded 69.

Bernhard Langer shot 72 on Friday and was trailing by seven strokes behind Els.

