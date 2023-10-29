“This is actually insane” – Fans react to USGA’s post lauding Laura Davies on ‘ridiculous’ turf tee practice

English pro golfer Laura Davies has long been a pioneer on the golf course for women's golf and the LPGA Tour. She is known most famously for her turf pyramids, which she uses to tee off rather than a traditional tee. Her choice to use turf pyramids has been one that has been discussed rather strenuously over the years.

The USGA recently posted a video of Laura Davies using her famous turf pyramid to set up and tee off on a golf course. Needless to say, it attracted the attention of the golf community, and several fans were unappreciative of the video.

Fans found an issue in the fact that Davies destroyed the golf course to create these 'turf pyramids', and was promoting poor etiquette on the golf course. Other fans, however, did not find an issue in this tradition, saying that she had been doing this for years.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Laura Davies' turf pyramid has been a staple for her on the golf course for years. However, with changing times also comes an increase in awareness about the need to maintain and preserve the greens on the course.

How did Laura Davies begin using the turf pyramid?

The story behind how the turf pyramids came into existence is quite an interesting one. According to Davies, she once hit a terrible shot in the Carolinas while playing with Nancy Lopez on a par 5 hole. She hit a tee shot about 100 yards off the tee. Speaking about it, she said via GolfWeek:

"From that point onwards I had the yips with the driver. I couldn’t get through it. This was April/May. By the time we got to Vegas for the Tour Championship, I’d been hitting a lot of drivers off the deck on par 5s for my second shots. My brother, who was caddying for me at the time, said, ‘Why don’t you start hitting driver off the deck on the tee?’ That’s basically how it started."

This took place around the late 1980s, and since then it has become a staple for the Englishwoman. Davies kept using the method because she liked the theory behind it. Beginning from a very small mound to a large one now, Laura Davies has built a legacy around the turf pyramid.