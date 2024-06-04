“This is a very bad idea” “Looks like Niemann may have a shot” – Fans react as USGA official details setting pathway for LIV Golfers into the US Open

We might see more LIV Golf professionals competing in the US Open in the future. The United States Golf Association (USGA) Chief Championships Officer, John Bodenhamer, has indicated that they might provide a different pathway for LIV Golf professionals to enter the US Open.

The US Open is set to take place at Pinehurst from Thursday, June 13 to 16. For now, the LIV Golf players qualified for the tournament either via exceptions or via qualifying that concluded on Monday, June 2. However, this might change soon if we consider Bodenhamer's words.

"From the beginning, we’ve been open," Bodenhamer told Golf Channel. "You earn your way in you get to play whether it’s through qualifying or exemption as the past champion. You know we’ve watched what is happening in professional golf unfold and we’ve seen a lot of good players go over to LIV & so we’re thinking a lot about it, we’ve talked a lot about it."

"I think it’s reasonable to expect that at some point yes, we would create a pathway or someway that we would get those great players, give them an opportunity to be unified again, we get a lot of them & there will be a lot that will play this week through exemption, a number of past champions and qualifiers so yeah, I think we’re looking very seriously at that," he added.

Bodenhamer's comments received mixed reactions from fans online. While many opposed this idea, a few felt it was the best way forward. Here's a look at some of the reactions:

How many LIV Golf professionals are competing at the US Open?

David Puig and Dean Burmester became the latest names to make it to the field via US Open qualifying. Puig has made it to the season's third major by qualifying for the second straight year. This time, he topped the leaderboard at Lake Merced in Daly City, California. Dean Burmester also qualified for the US Open 2024 after finishing T2 at The Bear’s Club in Jupiter, Florida.

As of now, 12 players from the LIV Golf circuit have sealed their spots at Pinehurst. Here are the LIV players who will compete in the US Open 2024:

Bryson DeChambeau

Tyrrell Hatton

Dustin Johnson

Martin Kaymer

Brooks Koepka

Adrian Meronk

Phil Mickelson

Jon Rahm

Cameron Smith

Eugenio Chacarra

David Puig

Dean Burmester