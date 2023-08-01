"This is a biological man"- Transgender athlete Breanna Gill criticised by Megyn Kelly after winning the Australian Women’s Classic Tournament

Transgender golfer Breanna Gill won the Australian Women's Classic last April, a fact that reopened the debate on trans athletes. At the time, the American journalist and political analyst Megyn Kelly criticized the fact, saying that "This is a biological man."

Megyn Kellysaid this about Breanna Gill's win, according to America Insider:

“This is a biological man. A fact not even mentioned in much of the major press coverage celebrating ‘her’ win over the actual women in this tournament. It’s a fraud, it’s immoral, and it has to stop.”

In Megyn Kelly's oppinion, her transgender condition had no media significance by the "major press" or the WPGA Tour of Australasia itself. At the time, the circuit celebrated Breanna Gill's victory with a tweet that reached more than 7 million views, but was later deleted.

It's good to say that outlets like Golf Monthly and The New York Post reported Breanna Gill's victory at the time, explicitly mentioning her transgender status, even in their headlines.

Megyn Kelly is a journalist with a long career in the American media. Between 2004 and 2017 she worked for Fox News, where she became the host of several highly rated shows.

She later spent two years at NBC News and currently has other projects associated with the production of podcasts and radio. Kelly has a wide range of political views, including "anti-transgender," which she has deepened in recent months.

Who is Breanna Gill?

Breanna Gill, 32, was born in Australia and, according to the official WPGA Tour of Australasia site, competes for New South Wales.

There is not much information available about Gill's sporting life. According to the popularbio.com site, Gill has played tournaments both amateur and professional.

The outlet itself cites Gill as the winner of the 2017 Victorian Par-3 Championship and Women's Yarra Yarra Classic. She also won the Women's Sandhurst Club Championship in 2018, the 2019 Metropolitan Silver Salver, and the 2020 Women's Barwon Heads Open Amateur Championship.

Gill has not played on the LPGA Tour. Her most important victory so far has been the one achieved at the Australian Women's Classic last April.

According to America Insider, Gill expressed on that occasion:

“I always thought in my head if I ever got the opportunity to actually win a golf tournament and the girls happen to come running out on the green, I was going to stand there and take it. I wasn’t going to run away. If you get yourself in that position, you just take it. It was so special.”

After that performance, Breanna Gill saw the demonstrations of hatred towards her sharpen, due to her condition as a transgender athlete. So much so, that she felt the need to delete all her accounts on her social networks.