The 2024 LIV Golf season is all set to begin in the first week of February and in a bid to complete his team, RangeGoats team captain Bubba Watson has traded Talor Gooch for Matt Wolff. While this might come as a shocking tradeoff for the team, Watson is confident in Wolff's abilities.

In 2023, Matthew Wolff was at the receiving end of harsh criticism from Brooks Koepka. Wolff has previously opened up about his mental health issues, which have affected his life to a great extent. However, Wolff is now back on track and hopes to have a more successful 2024 season.

Bubba Watson believes that he has made the best possible choice for the team. Speaking about Wolff joining RangeGoats, Watson said via Golf Monthly:

“I’ve always wanted Wolff. I think Wolff is such a great talent and a great kid. It’s no good for Bubba Watson to play golf or to be part of this world if I’m not going to help people. And so with Matthew, when I sat back and before I made the trade, the light bulb went off. This is my chance to help Matthew."

Watson said that Wolff was an easy choice for the team. His trade from Smash GC has now completed the RangeGoats team.

Matthew Wolff excited to work with Bubba Watson for 2024 LIV Golf season

At just 24, Matthew Wolff is quite young, and Watson believes that he can take the golfer under his wing and prepare him for the future. Watson reminisced about the time when he himself was 20 years old and wished he had someone to talk to.

Wolff, on the other hand, is excited, and hopes that Bubba Watson will help him get better in the 2024 season. He said (via Golf Monthly):

“I know I've got a lot of skill and a lot of talent. Being on a team with Bubba, I think he'll definitely be able to help me out with that aspect. But more than anything, just kind of getting me in a position where I feel like I can thrive and be myself. I really feel like it's a good fit here.”

Wolff has also received a lot of support from his other team members, Peter Uihlein and Thomas Pieters. The RangeGoats GC team will kick off their campaign on February 4 at Mayakoba, Mexico.