‘This is cinema’: Golf world reacts to Nelly Korda, Lexi Thompson and Charley Hull paired together for the 2025 US Women’s Open

At the US Women's Open, there will be one powerhouse trio grouped among the field: Nelly Korda, Charley Hull, and Lexi Thompson. Every golfer has to play with two others for the first and second rounds, and these three will have two other superstars with them.
Hull is one of the most famous golfers on social media, boasting millions of followers across her social media platforms. Korda is arguably the most accomplished golfer of the group, and she's the world number one. Thompson, who doesn't play full-time anymore, has been the face of women's golf since she was a teenager.
Hull is also the UK's top-ranked golfer and ranked 17th in the world. Thompson, despite retiring from full-time golf last season, is still ranked 56th in the world. Fans are thrilled that all three of them are playing together at the same time.
It's rare for even two-star golfers to be paired up together when the field is so large. The PGA Tour and LPGA Tour try to spread the star power out so that there are plenty of groups with players to watch all day, and the LPGA Tour is simply giving fans what they want with this all-star trio.
They will tee off at 2:25 pm ET tomorrow as part of the afternoon slate of golfers.
Nelly Korda reflects on winless season heading into US Open
It has not been as successful a year as Nelly Korda enjoyed in 2024, when she enjoyed a historic streak and captured a Major title. This year, she has yet to even win a tournament, let alone a Major.
Korda said via ESPN on Tuesday that it has been a "very interesting year."
"Definitely have had a bit of good and a bit of bad. Kind of a mix in kind of every event that I've played in. I would say just patience is what I've learned and kind of going back home and really locking in and practicing hard."
"At the end of the day, this is why we do what we do is to play these golf courses in these conditions, to test our games in every aspect. Not even just our games, our mental [strength], as well. I enjoy it, and I'm excited to see what this week is going to bring," she added.
The US Women's Open has not been fruitful to her, though. She's missed three cuts, tied for eighth, and tied for 64th in her last five starts at the event. Last year, she shot a 10 on the par-three 12th hole, en route to a first-round 80 that essentially took her out of the running.