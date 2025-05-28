‘This is cinema’: Golf world reacts to Nelly Korda, Lexi Thompson and Charley Hull paired together for the 2025 US Women’s Open

At the US Women's Open, there will be one powerhouse trio grouped among the field: Nelly Korda, Charley Hull, and Lexi Thompson. Every golfer has to play with two others for the first and second rounds, and these three will have two other superstars with them.

Ad

Hull is one of the most famous golfers on social media, boasting millions of followers across her social media platforms. Korda is arguably the most accomplished golfer of the group, and she's the world number one. Thompson, who doesn't play full-time anymore, has been the face of women's golf since she was a teenager.

Ad

Trending

Hull is also the UK's top-ranked golfer and ranked 17th in the world. Thompson, despite retiring from full-time golf last season, is still ranked 56th in the world. Fans are thrilled that all three of them are playing together at the same time.

Fans are thrilled to get this pairing for the Major championship (Instagram/flushingitgolf)

It's rare for even two-star golfers to be paired up together when the field is so large. The PGA Tour and LPGA Tour try to spread the star power out so that there are plenty of groups with players to watch all day, and the LPGA Tour is simply giving fans what they want with this all-star trio.

Ad

They will tee off at 2:25 pm ET tomorrow as part of the afternoon slate of golfers.

Nelly Korda reflects on winless season heading into US Open

It has not been as successful a year as Nelly Korda enjoyed in 2024, when she enjoyed a historic streak and captured a Major title. This year, she has yet to even win a tournament, let alone a Major.

Ad

Nelly Korda is looking for her first win (Image via Imagn)

Korda said via ESPN on Tuesday that it has been a "very interesting year."

Ad

"Definitely have had a bit of good and a bit of bad. Kind of a mix in kind of every event that I've played in. I would say just patience is what I've learned and kind of going back home and really locking in and practicing hard."

"At the end of the day, this is why we do what we do is to play these golf courses in these conditions, to test our games in every aspect. Not even just our games, our mental [strength], as well. I enjoy it, and I'm excited to see what this week is going to bring," she added.

The US Women's Open has not been fruitful to her, though. She's missed three cuts, tied for eighth, and tied for 64th in her last five starts at the event. Last year, she shot a 10 on the par-three 12th hole, en route to a first-round 80 that essentially took her out of the running.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Zachary Roberts Zachary is a journalist covering NFL, Professional Golf, esports, and Major League Baseball at Sportskeeda. He has a degree in writing/editing from Southern Adventist University (USA), and in his spare time, he likes to play games such as Minecraft, Pokémon and Fortnite, or watch sports.



Ever since he was a youth football wide receiver, Zachary has been an avid NFL fan. He loves the Carolina Panthers, with Cam Newton being his all-time favorite player (with respect to the close second, Steve Smith). If you ever meet Zachary, prepare to hear all about how underrated Newton was and how he single-handedly dragged the Panthers to Super Bowl 50.



Zachary is also a big fan of top golfers like Tiger Woods, Wyndham Clark, and Scottie Scheffler. He enjoys watching them and hopes that Woods can return to form soon and win again. Know More