Luke Donald has an important task ahead of him as the captain of Team Europe at the Ryder Cup. The 45-year old is in charge of team selection, with many talented golfers vying for a spot in the team. Out of the six spots, three are already guaranteed a starting place in the team.

After exceptional performances from Rory Mcllroy, Jon Rahm and Viktor Hovland in the PGA Tour, it is safe to assume that they will be on the flight to Rome. Interestingly, the race for other positions is still ongoing.

Shane Lowry is another aspiring golfer who wants to reserve his spot for Team Europe. However, he currently ranks 10th and has lost any opportunity for the automatic qualification spot. Interestingly, Luke Donald is impressed with the Irish golfer’s abilities and spoke about his potential involvement in the team.

Donald recently featured on the 'Beyond the Clubhouse' podcast and applauded Lowry for his skills and demeanour, saying:

“I’ve played quite a few practice rounds with him in tournaments and his game looks really solid to be honest."

Donald added:

"I wouldn’t have any worries about where he is with this game and I think he’s in a good spot.”

Shane Lowry seems to be confident about his chances of making the Ryder Cup team, with the 36-year old already opting out of the Omega European Masters in Switzerland that is set to take place at the same time as the Ryder Cup.

Luke Donald applauds Shane Lowry's constant improvement this season

Shane Lowry had a shaky start to the 2022-23 season. However, he has turned his form around during the latter half of the season, impressing Team Europe captain Luke Donald. The former No. 1 ranked golfer praised Lowry's development this season and believes he can be a worthy addition to the Ryder Cup team. He said:

"Steadily, he’s been a lot better. He’s starting to play some really good golf. He’s had some good performances in the Majors."

Aditionally, Donald also spoke about Lowry's attitude and mindset, comparing him to Spanish golfer Sergio Garcia. By the looks of it, Donald is sold on Shane Lowry's abilities and will included him in the Ryder Cup team. Regardless, the Irish golfer deserves a place after decent performances since the past couple of seasons.

