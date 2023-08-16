“This is so garbage” - Golf fans unimpressed with Team USA’s Ralph Lauren kit for the Ryder Cup event in Rome 

Ralph Lauren has presented the brand new USA team uniform for the 2023 Ryder Cup, which has received negative feedback from fans.

This year's attire includes a white and red stripe t-shirt with the team shirt insignia on the upper blue area of the outfit. Their alternate attire consists of a white T-shirt with red and blue lines and a blue T-shirt with white lines.

The exclusive collection of the Ryder Cup is endorsed by Captain Zach Johnson and Vice-captain Dave Love III.

The Nuclr Golf Twitter account posted images of the US Team's attire on Twitter with a caption saying:

"Ryder Cup apparel has been unveiled. Here is what Team USA will be wearing in Rome."

Expand Tweet

Fans who were dissatisfied with the uniform wrote in the comments section.

"This is so garbage," he wrote.

Expand Tweet

"So ugly," another fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

"Old fashioned, stuffy and boring. It makes golf look like what I thought golf was, before I started playing golf," another fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

"Lol what? Need some fresh new faces designing these fits," another one wrote.

Expand Tweet

Here are some more fans' reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

What will US team players will wear on different days at Ryder Cup 2023?

Team USA will wear different outfits on all the days they will be in Rome. To start, they will keep it simple and sober, with solid red, white and blue t-shirts for the practice rounds on Tuesday and Wednesday. All of their outfits will have the Ryder Cup logo on their chest with being paired up with blue trousers.

For the practice round ahead of the opening ceremony on Thursday, September 28, players will blend a patriotic colour palette t-shirt paired up with bright blue trousers.

The T-shirt will be a solid navy blueprint from the collar to half down the chest and the rest of the outfit will have a striped American flag design.

USA Team Thursday Ryder Cup outfit (Image via Ralph Lauren)

On Friday, September 29, the USA team will primarily rock in a navy blue outfit. Their first-day dress includes navy trousers with a matching T-shirt having white stripes.

USA Team Friday Ryder Cup outfit (Image via Ralph Lauren)

On Saturday, the team will have some non-traditional outfits, wearing classic white t-shirts divided with navy and red strips on the chest area clubbed up with solid blue trousers.

USA Team Saturday Ryder Cup outfit (Image via Ralph Lauren)

For the final day, Ralph Lauren has exclusively designed Ryder-Cup themes dresses. Players will wear navy blue T-shirts with two red stripes on their chests.

USA Team final day Ryder Cup outfit (Image via Ralph Lauren)

Ralph Lauren's Chief branding and innovation officer, David Lauren spoke about the attire. He said as quoted by Golf.com that their uniform showcased modern America's spirit. Lauren said:

“This year our uniform showcases a modern Americana spirit with a red, white and blue palette, featuring special patriotic details and crafted with innovative performance fabri- cations. Our golf apparel is designed with functionality, performance and style top of mind, both on and off the course.”

The 2023 Ryder Cup is scheduled to take place from September 29 to October 1 in Rome.