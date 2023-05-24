"This is going to haunt me" - Paige Spiranac refutes hilarious Rickie Fowler claim

Paige Spiranac recently refuted a hilarious Rickie Fowler rumor that her fans have held on to for years. A few years ago, it was rumored that Spiranac said she would 'get the girls out' if Rickie Fowler were to ever win a Major. Needless to say, the rumor caught on like wildfire and Spiranac just had to put it to rest.

In a recent Q&A session that Spiranac did on her Instagram, she was asked about the rumour. She posted the rumour on her story and replied with the following:

"This is going to haunt me. So, a couple of years ago this fake meme came out and it was like, a picture of me and what looked like a quote or a Tweet and it said, 'If Rickie wins I will, you know, let the girls come out and play.'"

She cleared any doubt her fans might have had about her exposing herself. Even though she is known for her bold style, Spiranac draws the line at nudity.

"It's not true. But at the time ... I get tagged in so much Rickie stuff, I'm surprised he hasn't blocked me, but it's all fake. Not true. Not real, and that meme should just disappear forever. Just be deleted."

Paige Spiranac and Rickie Fowler's progress in their respective fields over the years

Rickie Fowler

Once and for all, Paige Spiranac answered the burning question on her fans' mind. She is a golfer-turned-influencer, with over 3.7 million Instagram followers.

The social media personality has an unapologetic fashion style on the golf course and often posts tips about golfing. Spiranac is also up to date with all the golf tours around the world and posts her predictions and picks for tournaments.

She has spoken about Rickie Fowler, who is a golfer on the PGA Tour. Fowler has five wins on the PGA Tour since he turned pro in 2009. He has finished second at all Majors except for the PGA Championship, where he finished third.

The 34-year-old golfer's most recent victory came at the 2019 Phoenix Open. He has also won the Wells Fargo Championship, the Players Championship, the Honda Classic and the Deutsche Bank Championship. Fowler is currently ranked 52nd in the world.

Poll : 0 votes