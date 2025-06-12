“This guy talks a lot of sh*t”: Phil Mickelson gets hilariously roasted by 1M+ followed YouTube golf icon

Phil Mickelson was paired up with Grant Horvat for the LIV Golf event, The Duels: Miami. Similar to the Creator Classic, numerous prominent social media personalities from the golf world came together for a tournament.

Ad

However, they were paired with actual professional golfers, and so it was a mixed team event competition. Fittingly, Mickelson couldn't resist taking a dig at his opponent, but his opponent, Robbie Berger of Bob Does Sports, got him back.

Ad

Trending

Mickelson was informed that he was "built for YouTube," but he deferred to Horvat, saying the two of them could do it together. Mickelson joked with Berger, saying sarcastically about an upcoming match for Bob Does Sports (1:42 onwards):

"I hear you guys are on a roll, like just crushing it. You guys are ready for it, huh?"

Berger responded with a smile on his face:

Ad

"This guy talks a lot of s**t."

Mickelson then got serious and offered up some advice for the YouTube star with over one million subscribers and his team ahead of their matchup at Doral Golf Course. Ultimately, neither Mickelson's team nor Berger's duo made it to the final.

Sergio Garcia and George Bryan were the victors after taking down Bubba Watson and Luke Kwon in a playoff to win the inaugural event. On the other hand, Mickelson and Horvat finished with a score of -4 and tied for third place.

Ad

Phil Mickelson aiming for history at the US Open

Throughout his career, Phil Mickelson has never won the US Open. He has an improbable six runner-up or T2 finishes throughout his career in the event, with two of them coming by one stroke each. He's been agonizingly close, but he's never won.

It remains the only Major Mickelson has yet to win. Mickelson is a three-time Masters champion as well as a two-time PGA Championship winner. His 2013 Open Championship win gave him three of the four, but he has been searching for that lucrative final win to achieve the Grand Slam.

Ad

One of Mickelson's close finishes came in 2013 at the US Open, so he very nearly completed the slam that year. As it stands, the 54-year-old (turns 55 next week) is one of a few players who need only one, Jordan Spieth included in that list.

Phil Mickelson is +4 through one round (Image via Imagn)

This week is one of Mickelson's final chances. He doesn't have too much of an exemption into Majors beyond this year, so it's one last shot for him to win it and complete the Grand Slam. Rory McIlroy just completed it at the Masters earlier this year.

Phil Mickelson's first round is in the books, and he's four over par. That's a score indicative of how challenging the Oakmont course is, because he's only eight strokes off JJ Spaun, who is in first place.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Zachary Roberts Zachary is a journalist covering NFL, Professional Golf, esports, and Major League Baseball at Sportskeeda. He has a degree in writing/editing from Southern Adventist University (USA), and in his spare time, he likes to play games such as Minecraft, Pokémon and Fortnite, or watch sports.



Ever since he was a youth football wide receiver, Zachary has been an avid NFL fan. He loves the Carolina Panthers, with Cam Newton being his all-time favorite player (with respect to the close second, Steve Smith). If you ever meet Zachary, prepare to hear all about how underrated Newton was and how he single-handedly dragged the Panthers to Super Bowl 50.



Zachary is also a big fan of top golfers like Tiger Woods, Wyndham Clark, and Scottie Scheffler. He enjoys watching them and hopes that Woods can return to form soon and win again. Know More