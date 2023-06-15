“This guy is a treasure” – Fans react to Viktor Hovland's ‘best soundbites’ at PGA Tour events

Viktor Hovland is a man with a unique sense of humor that is often displayed during his public interviews. Hovland, who won the Memorial Tournament earlier this month, is gradually becoming a fan favorite. People adore him not just for his play but for his awkward humor as well

The PGA Tour recently posted a compilation of Hovland's soundbites, and they were hilarious. In one of his interviews, he was asked to rename 'golf', and his suggestion was 'whacko'.

When one reporter asked the 25-year-old golfer about his workout routine in one clip, this is what he responded:

"It's you know the JL , I called it. They have the auto jacked shirt, you know. They just fit around the arms so they look huge even though they're really small."

Viktor Hovland's best soundbites will make you smile! As entertaining off the course as he is on it

Fans loved Hovland's witty responses and were in praise of his sense of humor. Here's how fans reacted:

"This guy is a treasure. Play well at the us open!!!"

"Love him. He's an easy guy to root for."

"Easily my favorite golfer on tour and it's not close, let's get one this week Viktor!"

"While i love the theory of this dude being a stoner, i think he just has tiny eyes lol"

"Bloody love Viktor. I hope he bags a few majors in his career, he’s certainly talented enough to do so"

"Dude is more awesome 👏 than ever. For sure a new favorite Great win 🏆 at The Memorial in Dublin Ohio. Jack’s Place comes with Shakes and Montgomery Inn ribs. Miss THE Bogey Inn though off 33 over there near Ohio State"

"If he was born in Oslo, it was Oslo, Oklahoma. Dude was definitely born in a hayfield."

"That’s awesome…I’m always jamming metalcore on the way to play too!!"

I love him now. Weed and metal 🤟🏼

"The most likable guy in sports listens to Metal. Fate loves irony"

"Been cheering him on all season! Let’s get another one Vik! 🤘🏻"

"Why dows he look like he is always blinded by the sun."

"Victor missed a good opportunity here when he was asked what another name for golf should be. He should've said it would have to be another four letter word, but all the good ones are taken."

"This man has sone under lying sadness in that smile. And nobody sees it….. they call it contagious"

With whom is Viktor Hovland paired at the US Open 2023?

Viktor Hovland at the 123rd U.S. Open Championship - Preview Day 3

Viktor Hovland is currently playing in the first round of the US Open 2023 which is taking place at the Los Angeles Country Club's North Course.

Viktor Hovland, who is one of the favorites to lift the US Open this Sunday, is paired alongside Jon Rahm and Xander Schauffele. The trio started the round at 11:24 am EDT.

As per oddsmakers, the 25-year-old Norweigan is +1600 to win the major this week. Veteran Phil Mickelson also predicted him to be the favorite to win. It will be interesting to see if he lives up to the expectations or not.

