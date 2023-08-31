This incredible stat shows just how good Viktor Hovland has been

Viktor Hovland just wrapped up the best season of his professional career, doubling the victories he had accumulated in the previous four years on the PGA Tour. However there are other statistics that will blow your mind, and illustrate exactly how good the Norwegian has been.

Closing the 2022-23 season, Viktor Hovland counts more professional victories (10) than missed cuts (8). This statistic spans since Hovland started as a professional golfer (2019) and gives him to us as the living picture of consistency.

The golfer's first professional victory came a year after starting this stage of his career (2020 Puerto Rico Open). That same year (but the following season), he earned his second win at this level: the 2020 Mayakoba Golf Classic.

In mid-season (June), Hovland earned his first DP World Tour victory, winning the 2021 BMW International Open and in November, he repeated his win at the Mayakoba Golf Classic (renamed the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba).

A month later, he won the first of his two victories at the Hero World Challenge. By then, Viktor Hovland was becoming regular in the winner's circle of world golf, and that trend did not change in 2022.

At the start of the year, he won the Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic, his second DP World Tour triumph. Twelve months later, he repeated his triumph in the Hero World Challenge.

The 2022-23 season concluded for him with three PGA Tour victories, the second most winningest player on the circuit (behind Jon Rahm, with four). Additionally, his victories came in main tournaments such as the Memorial Tournament, the BMW Championship and the TOUR Championship.

At the age of 25, Hovland has 10 professional victories. Although none of them have come in a major, that moment seems to be near, based on his results this season (T7 at The Masters, T2 at the PGA Championship, 19th at the U.S. Open and T13 at The Open).

Viktor Hovland has not been cut in an official tournament since July 2022 (Image via Getty).

What cuts has Viktor Hovland missed in his professional career?

The eight missed cuts in Viktor Hovland's professional career are distributed as follows: four in the 2019-20 season, one in the 2020-21 season and three in the 2021-22 season.

Seven of the cuts have been in PGA Tour sanctioned tournaments (2019 Mayakoba Golf Classic, the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open, the 2020 The Honda Classic, the 2021 THE PLAYERS Championship, the 2022 WM Phoenix Open, the 2022 U.S. Open and the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open).

In terms of DP World Tour-sanctioned tournaments, his only cut came at the 2020 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship. In 15 majors appearances, Hovland has only been cut once (2020 US Open). Likewise, only once has he suffered two cuts in back-to-back Opens (2020 US Open and Scottish Open).

During the 2022-23 season, he did not suffer a single cut. This means that Hovland was last cut 13 months ago (July 2022), when he failed to advance in that edition of the Scottish Open.