“This is invalid for sports gambling”; “That’s horrendous” – Fans react to TGL’s alleged tech issue during its fifth match

During the fifth match of TGL, Tommy Fleetwood and Collin Morikawa were left stunned when their ball stopped abruptly on the simulator. Due to technical glitches, the simulator failed to read both shots, leaving the players a bit surprised.

The fifth TGL match took place on Tuesday, February 4, featuring a showdown between Los Angeles Golf Club and Boston Common Golf Club. Rory McIlroy teamed up with Adam Scott and Keegan Bradley for Boston Common, while LAGC was represented by Fleetwood, Morikawa, and Justin Rose.

On the par-5, 582-yard Hole 5, Fleetwood played the third shot for his team. However, in a bizarre turn of events, the simulator failed to register his first attempt.

A similar incident occurred with Collin Morikawa on the eighth hole when his ball, which was rolling down the cliff toward a water body, suddenly stopped midway. Both players were left bewildered by what had happened.

Fans online criticized the organizers for the glitch and raised concerns about the tech-infused league. Here's a look at some of the reactions:

"Any serious Sportsbook putting this on their platform is discrediting themselves and a question of I should gamble on any sports book the does. This is invalid for sports gambling."

"That’s horrendous," another fan posted.

"It would appear the 1 year delay wasn’t long enough," another fan wrote.

"Yes but what did Rory’s trackman say?? We don’t know if it was inaccurate maybe it was a bad swing! Rory tested it!," this fan commented.

"Musta landed in a divot ...The simulator they're using sucks!" this fan remarked.

"If they don’t sort this it will completely fall apart," one user wrote.

Who won the TGL, Match 5?

Team LAGC secured their second consecutive win in TGL with a 6-2 victory over Boston Common GC. Meanwhile, this was Rory McIlroy and co.'s second straight loss.

Here's a look at the scoreline of TGL, Match 5.

Hole 1 - LAGC (1-0)

Hole 2 - LAGC (2-0)

Hole 3 - LAGC (3-0)

Hole 4 - TIE (3-0)

Hole 5 - LAGC (4-0)

Hole 6 - TIE (4-0)

Hole 7 - TIE (4-0)

Hole 8 - TIE (4-0)

Hole 9 - LAGC (5-0)

Hole 10 - TIE (5-0)

Hole 11 - TIE (5-0)

Hole 12 - Boston Common (5-1)

Hole 13 - LAGC (6-1)

Hole 14 - TIE (6-1)

Hole 15 - Boston Common (6-2)

