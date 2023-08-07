"This isn’t factually true" - Phil Mickelson disagrees Rory McIlroy's 2nd rank in PGA Tour earnings with $77,945,557 to his name             

Phil Mickelson recently pointed out the Golf Digest social media post claiming Rory McIlroy is the second active PGA Tour player in career earnings.

McIlroy is one of the richest golfers in the world. He has earned $77,945,557 in his career so far, settling behind 15-time major champion Tiger Woods, who has earned $122,954,766 in his career.

Mickelson said that factually McIlroy does not have the second-highest career earnings on the PGA Tour. He jumped into the comments section of the news outlet's post, whose caption was:

"Rory McIlroy is currently second in career earnings among active PGA Tour players. Will he ever catch Tiger?"

Golf Digest @GolfDigest



Will he ever catch Tiger? pic.twitter.com/io7fb94YvI Rory McIlroy is currently second in career earnings among active PGA Tour players.Will he ever catch Tiger?

Denying the data, Phil Mickelson wrote:

"This isn’t factually true."

According to the PGA Tour, Phil Mickelson has earned more than McIlroy in his career. His career earnings are $96,572,310.

However, after signing a deal with LIV Golf last year, Mickelson does not play on the PGA Tour. Probably, Golf Digest was talking about the players who currently play on the PGA Tour and have earned the most in their career, which apparently does not include Mickelson.

Someone in the comments section told Mickelson that he is not active on the PGA Tour and thus was excluded from the list. To which, the LIV golfer replied:

"I played 4 pga tour sanctioned events this year, have not resigned my membership. I’m suspended, but still active. So there’s that."

Phil Mickelson @PhilMickelson @sharkwinger @GolfDigest I played 4 pga tour sanctioned events this year, have not resigned my membership. I’m suspended, but still active. So there’s that

Who has the most career earnings on the PGA Tour?

According to the official website of the PGA Tour, Tiger Woods has topped the list of the highest earners followed by Phil Mickelson.

Rory McIlroy settled in third place followed by another LIV golfer Dustin Johnson.

Here are the highest PGA Tour career earnings of the golfers:

