“This isn’t true” - Phil Mickelson denies involvement in Jon Rahm to LIV Golf rumors, clashes online with Alan Shipnuck over speculation

Phil Mickelson and Alan Shipnuck have had another X (formerly Twitter) spat. There have been rapidly growing rumors over the last few weeks that Jon Rahm might just be on his way to join the LIV Golf series. With several factors pointing towards his defection, it was reported that Phil Mickelson almost called it a 'done deal'. The news seemed to gain traction considering that Mickelson and Rahm share the same agents.

Recently, Alan Shipnuck also commented on Mickelson's alleged opinion. Shipnuck said that Phil Mickelson was a 'relentless salesman', and that the rumor should not be taken seriously. He posted on X (formerly Twitter):

"In recent days Phil has been telling folks that Rahm signing with LIV is a done deal. (They share the same agent.) But we all know Mickelson is a relentless salesman/bullsh*t artist, so take that for what it's worth."

Expand Tweet

These comments have led to a back-and-forth between the two strong personalities, who have clashed with each other previously as well. Replying to Shipnuck on X (formerly Twitter), Phil Mickelson said:

“This isn’t true, and I don’t know anything. I don’t want to know anything, and I haven’t said anything. Alan is the worst liar and a pathetic human."

Expand Tweet

Alan Shipnuck further lashes out at Phil Mickelson amid heated Jon Rahm conversation

Considering that the golf star has blocked the journalist due to their past feuds, Alan Shipnuck hit back at Mickelson and replied to the post on X, saying:

"I guess Phil tweeted at me? I wouldn’t know since he’s blocked me in a classic tough-guy move. But we all know that what he says publicly and privately are *very* different."

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, no official sources have confirmed whether Jon Rahm is making the switch to the Saudi-backed series. The first of these rumors came about when Rahm decided to withdraw from the Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy-led TGL.

However, Mickelson, Greg Norman, and others are quite confident about the number and quality of golfers who will be joining LIV for its third season in 2024.