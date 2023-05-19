This LIV Golf duo's earnings soared past sporting legends LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo with lucrative Saudi backing

LIV Golf players Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson's earnings surpassed NBA great LeBron James and Portugal soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo in the previous year, with annual earnings twice as much as the two sports superstars.

The reason behind this rapid rise in the duo's earnings was their switch to Saudi backed LIV Golf circuit. LIV Golf lured many top names of the PGA Tour offering them hundreds of millions of dollars in deals.

Players like Mickelson, Johnson, Cameron Smith, Patrick Reed, Sergio Garcia, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, Bubba Watson, and many more names decided to sign the contract with Public Investment Fund-sponsored LIV.

As per reports, Mickelson, the biggest name to join the breakaway league, raked in £162 million for signing the deal, while Johnson earned £100 million. Johnson also won the inaugural year-end championship receiving over £20 million.

Mickelson and Johnson are among 16 players from Saudi backed circuit who are currently competing in the ongoing 2023 PGA Championship.

Among PGA Tour members, Rory McIlroy was the highest-earning player in 2023 with annual earnings of $80.8 million, as reported by Forbes. The 34-year-old golfer was also declared as the highest-earning sportsperson in the United Kingdom.

According to sources, Rory has a net worth of more than £200 million.

Highest-earning golfers in 2023

Here are the top 10 highest-earning golfers in 2023:

Dustin Johnson: $107m

Phil Mickelson: $106m

Rory McIlroy: $80.8m

Tiger Woods: $75.1m

Cameron Smith: $73m

Brooks Koepka: $72m

Bryson DeChambeau: $69m

Jon Rahm: $53m

Patrick Reed: $52m

Jordan Spieth: $47.5m

Scottie Scheffler: $47.1m

Sergio Garcia: $46m

How much has each golfer earned from LIV Golf events?

Here are the earnings of each golfer from LIV Golf events:

Dustin Johnson: $38,975,917*

Talor Gooch: $20,174,900

Branden Grace: $19,697,832*

Peter Uihlein: $18,583,118*

Patrick Reed: $16,802,714

Brooks Koepka: $14,472,100

Pat Perez: $11,823,900

Sergio Garcia: $10,650,786

Carlos Ortiz: $10,409,480

Cameron Smith: $10,244,000

Charles Howell III: $9,703,666

Charl Schwartzel: $9,437,333

Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra: $8,620,250

Anirban Lahiri: $7,901,000

Louis Oosthuizen: $7,676,500

Paul Casey: $7,098,867

Matthew Wolff: $6,877,883

Joaquin Niemann: $6,740,119

Henrik Stenson: $6,724,000

Abraham Ancer: $6,563,000

Jason Kokrak: $6,033,500

Chase Koepka: $5,421,464

Bryson DeChambeau: $5,334,583

Lee Westwood: $5,044,747

Danny Lee: $4,839,250

Matt Jones: $4,674,700

Sam Horsfield: $4,552,333

Richard Bland: $4,548,333

Hennis Du Plessis: $4,530,000

Marc Leishman: $4,145,400

Sebastian Munoz: $4,140,000

Ian Poulter: $4,066,833

Laurie Canter: $3,788,950

Mito Pereira: $3,712,000

Kevin Na: $3,617,286

Harold Varner III: $3,523,166

Scott Vincent: $3,398,950

Graeme McDowell: $3,354,881

Cameron Tringale: $3,299,600

Sihwan Kim: $3,117,500

Wade Ormsby: $3,069,500

Brendan Steele: $2,969,333

Phil Mickelson: $2,909,350

James Piot: $2,630,500

Bernd Wiesberger: $2,429,000

Dean Burmester: $2,399,083

Jediah Morgan: $2,219,500

Martin Kaymer: $2,170,550

Bubba Watson: $2,096,250

David Puig: $2,091,100

Thomas Pieters: $2,011,583

Phachara Khongwatmai: $1,858,333

Turk Pettit: $1,691,000

Justin Harding: $1,319,167

Sadom Kaewkanjana: $1,312,286

Adrian Otaegui: $1,294,500

Hudson Swafford: $1,241,000

Jinichiro Kozuma: $1,205,000

Shergo Al Kurdi: $1,044,000

Shaun Norris: $1,006,000

Travis Smyth: $846,000

Hideto Tanihara: $752,600

Oliver Bekker: $737,500

Ryosuke Kinoshita: $624,000

Yuki Inamori: $501,000

